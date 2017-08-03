What Is Chelsea's Best Back 5? Influencers and Fans Have Their Say

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea's season starts on Sunday, when they face Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.

Two years ago, the exhibition game, against the same opposition, gave us a significant hint of the troubles that lay on the horizon for Jose Mourinho's champions. And here they are again, with mixed reviews from pre-season, needing to make a statement.

As much as we'll look to the pitch for that, Antonio Conte's team selection will give us an insight into how he is feeling ahead of 2017/18. A big area for focus is Chelsea's defence, which has undergone significant changes this summer.

John Terry, Nathan Ake and Kurt Zouma have all left, although the latter is only on loan at Stoke City. In their place, Antonio Rudiger has been brought in from AS Roma and Andreas Christensen has returned from a successful two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

There are no new wing-backs and, in terms of numbers at least, Chelsea are in a weaker position than they were when they lifted the Premier League trophy in May.

So how will Chelsea's back line look in 2017/18? We spoke to some influencers to get their views.

Ceri Levy, The Chels Podcast

Back Five: Moses-Azpilicueta-Luiz-Cahill-Alonso

Chelsea haven't been dramatically active in reinforcing their defence this summer, and for Ceri Levy from popular podcast The Chels, such little movement means nothing has changed with the lineup at the back, as he has opted for the same back five that won Chelsea the title.

That said, he believes Conte will gradually evolve the defence over the course of 2017/18, with Rudiger becoming more prominent.

"You have to look at it with the view for the season in its entirety and what we'll see in the first few weeks," Levy tells us. "Conte should keep it the same to last year as that, right now, is the strongest defence.

"[Victor] Moses will be the first to make way when [Cesar Azpilicueta] moves forward into his role at wing-back, and Rudiger should become a regular in the back three. Christensen is in a waiting position to fill in and learn, and the back five could look very different by the end of the season."

Andy Saunders, The Chels Podcast

Back five: Moses-Azpilicueta-Luiz-Cahill-Alonso

For Andy Saunders, read The Chels colleague Levy.

"At the moment, you can't look past the five who won the league last season," he explains. Listeners of the podcast will be shocked that he and Levy agree on an issue.

"Moses, Azpilcueta, [David] Luiz, [Gary] Cahill and [Marcos] Alonso were a hugely effective unit, and although it is tempting to rip up that template and bring in new personnel, I think without real thought, it would be foolish.

"Could we upgrade? Probably. Particularly if a player of the quality of Alex Sandro comes in on the left side at wing-back.

"Is Rudiger better than any of the current centre-backs? Maybe. The point is, though, to throw the baby out with the bathwater straight away would be foolish; let's ease any new players into the system gradually rather than disrupt what is a settled and proven lineup."

Liam Twomey, ESPN.co.uk

Back five: Moses-Azpilicueta-Luiz-Cahill-Alonso

It's much of the same for ESPN.co.uk's Liam Twomey, who agrees with Levy and Saunders that Chelsea's best five-man unit at the back is the one that won them the Premier League so convincingly last season.

"Moses finally proved last season that he can be a legitimate starter on a top team by transforming his game in a way few thought possible," he explains.

"Azpilicueta is the kind of player every top club wants. He guarantees, at worst, a 7/10 performance in every defensive position and leads by example. Luiz has shown himself to be the perfect player for the middle of Conte's back three. When mentally engaged, Luiz is a good reader of defensive situations, and his distribution out of defence is world-class.

"Chelsea's new permanent captain, Cahill, thrived with the responsibility of the armband in the absence of John Terry last season, producing consistent defensive performances, as well as weighing in with crucial goals.

"And while Marcos Alonso may not be the best individual defender, his stamina, technical ability and positional ambition provide crucial attacking width in Conte's 3-4-3 system. He's also a very accomplished and intelligent crosser."

Joe Tweedie

Back five: Moses-Azpilicueta-Luiz-Christensen-Alonso

Respected Chelsea blogger Joe Tweedie seems somewhat deflated with Chelsea's transfer business this summer, feeling the club has missed out on an opportunity to strengthen significantly at the back, notably on the flanks.

"If Chelsea had added Alex Sandro, Virgil van Dijk and a Kyle Walker or Danilo in this window, things would look a lot stronger on paper," he explains.

"Alas, in terms of wing-backs, things will remain as they were last season. The pursuits of Sandro, Walker and Danilo [as reported by Tom Olver of Metro] suggested Conte wanted significant upgrades on both flanks. Alonso and Moses are not bad players, and there will be many who rely on the club mantra of 'but they won the league' to suggest they are infinitely better than what they are.

"Conte's [openness] that many of his squad played at 130 per cent of their potential last season has clearly gone under the radar. The club, however, reportedly bid nearly £100 million to land Sandro and Danilo, while Conte told the media of his interest in Walker. What does that tell you? I think at the top level, the level Chelsea are aiming to reach, you need better than Moses and Alonso. Bids suggest Conte felt the same. They both start because there is no one else.

"I have selected my back three entirely on ability, but I doubt this looks anything like the team that Antonio Conte picks.

"Andreas Christensen is our most talented centre back, Cesar Azpilicueta was our best defender last season and without David Luiz the back three doesn't look organised.

"I was never a fan of Antonio Rudiger, although I expect he will develop under Conte. Paying £30 million for a centre-back with concentration issues and a tendency to concede stupid fouls did not seem sensible to me.

"Rudiger is athletic, but is he £30 million better than Kurt Zouma? I do not think so, particularly if the Frenchman rediscovers the form he was in pre-injury.

"At this point it is safe to say that Gary Cahill has had an excellent career. A model of effort and determination. Chelsea just need better at this point. Plagued by the same issues he suffered from when he joined the club, he was incredibly fortunate that Zouma got injured when he did. Highlighted by Monday Night Football's Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville as the player who should be replaced in Chelsea's back three, I think he has been a great servant but is found wanting against good opposition."

Nizaar Kinsella, Goal

Back five: Moses-Azpilicueta-Luiz-Rudiger-Alonso

For Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Victor Moses shouldn't be looking over his shoulder this season. Not because he's a dead cert to start matches, but simply because there is nobody else to challenge him.

"Having watched Chelsea all last season, I don't believe that Azpilicueta is an effective wing-back," he tells us. "He's a genius defensively and great on the ball but lacks any sort of threat when in very wide, attacking areas.

"He doesn't threaten the opposition goal enough, and that would be a major concern if he were to usurp Moses as the preferred choice at right wing-back.

"I'm a big fan of Gary Cahill's and think he will start the season, but I suspect Conte will gradually phase him out of the side, with Rudiger taking his place.

"In terms of being a regular, it's probably a season too early for Christensen. I'm certain he'll develop into a world-class defender, and this year will be more about him learning and continuing his development."