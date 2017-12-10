Taylor Lewan Injures Back vs. Cardinals, Will Undergo MRI

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a back injury that knocked him out of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reported.

After the game, head coach Mike Mularkey told reporters Lewan would undergo an MRI.

A first-round pick in 2014, Lewan's career got off to a rocky start after missing five games because of injuries. He missed just one game over the past two seasons, emerging as a centerpiece of Tennessee's offensive line in 2016.

The Titans boast a lot of talent on the offensive line to make up for Lewan's absence. Jack Conklin is the leader of the group at right tackle, Quinton Spain went from undrafted two years ago to full-time starter in 2016 and Ben Jones is a rock at center with 48 consecutive starts from 2014 to 2016.

With the Titans still fighting with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title, losing Lewan for any length of time at this point in the season leaves Mularkey scrambling to piece things together.

Lewan's absence will cost the Titans some stability in the trenches, but their overall depth across the board will allow quarterback Marcus Mariota and running back DeMarco Murray to succeed in his absence.