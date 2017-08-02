Women's British Open Golf 2017: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

The 2017 Women's British Open will get underway on Thursday at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife, Scotland. Both Lexi Thompson and So Yeon Ryu are among those expected to win.

This event runs from August 3-6 and offers a total prize fund worth $3.25 million (£2.5 million), per the LPGA official website.

Before a preview, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Thursday, August 3

Time: 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET.

TV Info: Sky Sports Golf, NBC Golf Channel.

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App.

Schedule and viewing details for the whole tournament are available via Sky Sports and the LPGA official website.

Every golfer involved will be attempting to supplant Ryu this week. The world No. 1 is a formidable player, one who has won two majors already this year.

Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Her pedigree will receive its toughest test from second-ranked Thompson. The 22-year-old has never been ranked this high at any other time during her career, according to Randall Mell of GolfChannel.com.

Mell also noted how "Thompson leads the tour in scoring with a 68.94 average." The number is a reflection of how efficiently she is approaching tournament play.

Aside from the top two, reigning champion Ariya Jutanugarn will also be a strong contender. The 21-year-old has proved she is capable of winning this tournament, but a few factors count against the Thai.

She has "struggled on links style courses," according to Amy Rogers of the LPGA official website: "Her victory at Woburn Golf Club, site of last year's Ricoh Women's British Open, wasn't on a traditional links layout, but more like a parkland course with heavily tree-lined fairways."

Rogers also pointed out how the champion is hardly in the best form entering this year's tournament: "But it's not just the venue that draws into question how Jutanugarn might perform this week, but also her play over the last month, which includes missed cuts at the last two majors."

David Cannon/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the field, 47-year-old Scot Catriona Matthew and England's Charley Hull are the notable home players to watch. The latter has been suffering from a wrist problem but has declared she will play through the pain of a chipped bone, per Derek Lawrenson of the Mail on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Inbee Park has won this major before and still has the talent to upset the top-ranked players.

Despite the strength of the field, though, Ryu has been playing well enough to merit being considered the favourite in Scotland. If she gets to grips with links, the South Korean will have too much quality for the rest of the field.