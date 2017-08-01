Stephen Curry Crashes House Party in Rhode Island

A man of the people, Stephen Curry continued his offseason victory lap by crashing a house party and chugging Bud Light this weekend.

After imitating LeBron James' workout video at Harrison Barnes' wedding on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors superstar stopped by a stranger's shindig in Newport, Rhode Island. Jim Marrinan took some photos with the unexpected guest.

According to TMZ, the two-time MVP appeared with Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore. (Warning: Video contains NSFW language.) The 29-year-old Curry is apparently still young enough to down a can of Bud Light.



Then again, it looks like his shirt consumed most of the beer.

[Jim Marrinan, TMZ]