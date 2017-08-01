    Stephen Curry Crashes House Party in Rhode Island

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    A man of the people, Stephen Curry continued his offseason victory lap by crashing a house party and chugging Bud Light this weekend.

    After imitating LeBron James' workout video at Harrison Barnes' wedding on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors superstar stopped by a stranger's shindig in Newport, Rhode Island. Jim Marrinan took some photos with the unexpected guest.

    According to TMZ, the two-time MVP appeared with Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore. (Warning: Video contains NSFW language.) The 29-year-old Curry is apparently still young enough to down a can of Bud Light.

    Then again, it looks like his shirt consumed most of the beer.

    [Jim Marrinan, TMZ]

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ on LaVar Ball: 'He Couldn't Beat Me If I Was One-Legged'

      Ryne Nelson
      via SLAMonline
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Way-Too-Soon 2018 Mock Draft

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Melo Not Open to Cavs Trade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Responds to Fan on LeBron

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report