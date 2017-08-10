Odds for Top College Football Teams to Pull off an Undefeated Season

0 of 10

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Alabama has the best odds of winning the college football national championship, but there's another title contender with a better shot at going 12-0 during the regular season.

One important thing to note from the beginning: Conference championships and bowl games are not part of this projection. We're only considering how likely it is that each team will win all 12 games already on its schedule. There are simply too many unknowns and moving parts to venture a guess at whether these teams will beat their TBD opponents in December and January. Hence, Alabama can be the favorite to win it all without appearing in the top spot in these rankings.

As far as the selection of teams goes, there are 10 that ranked in the top 11 of our AP preseason poll projection as well as in the top 11 of the consensus odds to win the national championship, per OddsShark. Those are the 10 teams on the following slides, listed in ascending order of likelihood of an undefeated regular season.

Difficulty of schedule was obviously the main determining factor for these rankings of title contenders, with head-to-head strengths and weaknesses dictating each team's chances of defeating its tougher foes.