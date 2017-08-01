Danilo Gallinari Apologizes for On-Court Fight Resulting in Thumb Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari has issued an apology for his role in a fight during an exhibition game with Italy on Sunday.

Gallinari did so while speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sportando):

"I am very sorry for so many reasons. First because I am not part anymore of the Italian [national team] and for the way I left it. Italian NT is like a second family to me, and I feel really bad. I reacted after being elbowed. My reaction must be condemned, but I got an elbow, and we'll never know if it was on purpose or not. The problem is that the elbows were flying high for a while during the game, and when we were shooting, they put their feet under us with the risk of getting hurt.

"In a short way, they were not playing clean. The game looked more as a fight. With this, I am not seeking an alibi; my reaction is inexcusable. I apologize to my teammates, to the whole national team and also to [Jito] Kok. I lost my control, never happened before and never have to happen again."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Gallinari suffered a right thumb injury during the altercation versus Holland but is expected to be ready for training camp with L.A.

The Clippers acquired Gallinari from the Denver Nuggets in July as part of a three-team trade that also included the Atlanta Hawks.

The Los Angeles roster has undergone drastic changes this summer. The team dealt star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets and got Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Sam Dekker as part of the package that came back.

Gallinari figures to play a prominent role in head coach Doc Rivers' offense if he can stay healthy. The 28-year-old has missed at least 19 games each of the last three campaigns and has only played at least 80 games once in nine NBA seasons.