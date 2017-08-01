Ryan Mallett Talks Colin Kaepernick, Says He's Not Worried About His Status

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

When asked about the possibility of the Baltimore Ravens signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Sunday, Ravens backup Ryan Mallett was unconcerned.

According to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, Mallett said his focus was solely on the current team: "We're worried about the Ravens right now. If he comes, cool. If he doesn't, cool. We don't really care about that right now."

Over the past week, the Ravens have kicked the tires regarding the idea of signing Kaepernick as a possible backup for Joe Flacco.

Per Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last week that Kaepernick was on his radar:

"I've known Colin through my brother [Jim] for many years. And we talked and then got to know him very well when he scrimmaged here. He and I have been talking throughout the summer a number of times. We had some great conversations on the phone, and it's really been a pleasure to talk to him and get to know him. I like history and politics too, and we've had some debates, and it's been fun. And he's a great guy.

"He's a guy right now that's being talked about. We'll see what happens with that. Only speculation right now. He's a really good football player, and like I said, I do believe he'll be playing in the National Football League this year."

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti commented on the possibility of signing Kaepernick as well and suggested the way fans feel about it could play a role in the decision, according to CNN.com's Jill Martin:

"I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what is best for our fans. Your opinions matter to us. We're very sensitive to it, and we're monitoring it, and we're still, as [general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] says, scrimmaging it, and we're trying to figure out what's the right tact. So pray for us."

The 29-year-old Kaepernick went just 1-10 as a starter for the San Francisco 49ers last season, but he threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns.

Since several quarterbacks with lesser resumes have signed with franchises this offseason, the prevailing thought is that Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem last season in protest of the treatment of people of color has contributed to teams taking a cautious approach with him.

Statistically speaking, Kaepernick would likely be an upgrade over Mallett, who is 3-5 in his career as a starter with seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

The Ravens may need some insurance under center with Flacco nursing a back injury, and Kaepernick's history of success—he helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012—is one rarely found in an unsigned player at this juncture of the year.