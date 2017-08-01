Rafael Devers Is 5th Player in Red Sox History with 4-Hit Game at 20 or Younger

Rafael Devers Is 5th Player in Red Sox History with 4-Hit Game at 20 or YoungerAugust 1, 2017
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Fact: Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers had four hits Monday night, joining Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Dalton Jones and Tony Conigliaro as the only players 20 years old or younger to have four or more hits in a game for the franchise over the last 100 years.
Source: @SoxNotes