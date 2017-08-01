    Rafael Devers Is 5th Player in Red Sox History with 4-Hit Game at 20 or Younger

    BOSTON, MA - JULY 30: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals on July 30, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

    Fact: Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers had four hits Monday night, joining Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Dalton Jones and Tony Conigliaro as the only players 20 years old or younger to have four or more hits in a game for the franchise over the last 100 years. 

    Source: @SoxNotes

