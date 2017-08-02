MLB Trade Deadline: Ideal Trades Teams Should’ve Made

3 of 5

Star relievers Brad Hand and Zach Britton stand out as the top players not traded despite spending July on the hot stove. No contender's idleness surprised more than the Houston Astros, who sit on baseball's biggest division lead and one of the game's premier farm systems.

Expected to make a major splash, they instead walked away with Francisco Liriano, who left the Toronto Blue Jays with a 5.88 ERA. It wasn't a calculated decision to stand pat. Per Houston Chronicle's Jake Kaplan, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow expressed displeasure over their uneventful deadline:

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I was disappointed in not getting some of the moves done that we were working on. We had some that were close to and almost over the finish line, and at times I would've put them at 90 percent-plus that we were going to get them done. But there are a lot of dynamics that happen with these deals, and for reasons I can't really talk about, they didn't happen."

With Will Harris placed on the disabled list right after returning, the Astros could have used another high-leverage reliever for the playoffs. Not overpaying for Britton amid health concerns is understandable. Hand, however, has 26 strikeouts over his last 20 scoreless innings.

An interested club told Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal the Padres were "overreaching" on their demands for the 27-year-old southpaw. And they should have. A stud reliever with a 1.96 ERA and two more seasons of team control should cost a bounty during the summer.

The Astros had the pieces to take the plunge. A package led by Forrest Whitley, Francis Martes or Franklin Perez would have demanded their attention. Perhaps they could have spared those premier starting-pitching prospects by offering Michael Feliz, a 24-year-old reliever with a career 4.90 ERA but 167 strikeouts in 117.2 innings.

Once an overpowering American League favorite, the Astros watched the Yankees close the gap. Adding Hand would have presented the perfect counter.