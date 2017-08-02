    Daniel Sturridge Downplays Injury Concerns as 'Fatigue' After Bayern Munich Goal

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 29: Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool FC looks on during the Preseason Friendly match between Hertha BSC and FC Liverpool at Olympiastadion on July 29, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images

    Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has dashed any fears he suffered a serious injury against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, insisting he was withdrawn from the action because of "fatigue."

    The striker rushed forward late on in the game to round off a 3-0 win for the Reds in their Audi Cup match, although after executing a deft finish, he appeared to be in some discomfort and was substituted soon after.

    But Sturridge, who has struggled with injury issues in the past, insisted he's fine. "We've done a lot of running, a lot of work—we train on the morning of games and things like that," he said on Liverpool TV (h/t ESPN). "I think it's fatigue, to be honest. I'll be OK."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

        

