Daniel Sturridge Downplays Injury Concerns as 'Fatigue' After Bayern Munich Goal

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has dashed any fears he suffered a serious injury against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, insisting he was withdrawn from the action because of "fatigue."

The striker rushed forward late on in the game to round off a 3-0 win for the Reds in their Audi Cup match, although after executing a deft finish, he appeared to be in some discomfort and was substituted soon after.

But Sturridge, who has struggled with injury issues in the past, insisted he's fine. "We've done a lot of running, a lot of work—we train on the morning of games and things like that," he said on Liverpool TV (h/t ESPN). "I think it's fatigue, to be honest. I'll be OK."

