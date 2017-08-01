WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from July 31

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

As July came to an end, the Raw brand turned its attention toward SummerSlam, presenting matches, Superstars and new rivalries for fans to track on the road to the August 20 spectacular.

Raw tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro stood tallest, laying waste to Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and dampening spirits amid a potential Shield reunion.

Finn Balor began the steady release of The Demon, playing mind games with Bray Wyatt and sending the Reaper of Souls into the crowd, which he used as a sanctuary from his intense new contender.

Not quite as effective as those internationally recognized stars were Jason Jordan and Bayley, two Superstars who found success in NXT but have been let down, to this point, by the WWE's crack creative staff.

Coming out of the July 31 broadcast, they are the Superstars who left the greatest impression.

For better or worse.