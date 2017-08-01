MLB Trade Rumors: Top Reports Following 2017 Deadline

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The much-anticipated trade deadline came and went Monday afternoon, but that does not mean teams are done wheeling and dealing in Major League Baseball.

Waiver-wire deals can still be made throughout the month of August, and these trades are more involved than standard trades because players must pass through the waiver process before a deal can be completed.

David Stearns, the general manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, believes more August waiver deals could be made than is often the case, per MLB.com Brewers writer Adam McCalvy.

The Detroit Tigers engaged the Chicago Cubs in a key deadline trade when they sent pitcher Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila to the World Series champions for prospects Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes.

However, the Tigers did not move veteran pitcher Justin Verlander, who was involved in a number of trade scenarios but none of them came to fruition.

The Tigers are not done trying to complete a deal, according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. Verlander will likely clear waivers, and that could improve the trade possibilities.

Baseball insider Jon Morosi also tweeted along the same vein, saying Verlander's 10-year, $219.5-million contract that runs through 2019 would be less of an issue this month than it was in July.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East with a 49-57 record and are likely to be sellers throughout the month of August. They have starting pitchers Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ, who could turn out to be difference-makers for teams that pursue those two for the season's stretch run.

Sportsnet.ca baseball editor Ben Nicholson-Smith said the Blue Jays would continue to pursue trades in August, based on a conversation with Toronto general manager Ross Atkins.

Estrada will be a free agent at the end of the season, while Happ's contract runs through the 2018 season.

The Philadelphia Phillies could also be involved in August movement, according to Corey Seidman of CSNPhilly.com.

Philadelphia general manager Matt Klentak traded four players prior to the deadline, including Pat Neshek (Colorado Rockies), Howie Kendrick (Washington Nationals), Jeremy Hellickson (Baltimore Orioles) and Joaquin Benoit (Pittsburgh Pirates).

As a result, the Phillies don't have a lot of moves to make at this point, but one potential deal involves outfielder Daniel Nava, who is hitting .303 with three home runs and 17 RBI in 152 at bats for the Phillies. He can also play first base.