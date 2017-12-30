Mohamed Salah Suffered Injury Knock in Win vs. Leicester

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could be in doubt to face Burnley on New Year's Day after limping out of the Reds' 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Per James Carroll for Liverpool's official website, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Salah will be assessed by the club's medical team: "I don’t know in this moment exactly [what it is], but he was limping. That’s never a good sign, to be honest. We have to see what his problem was. We will see what he can do for the next game."

Salah arrived at Anfield in the summer for a second crack at English football, having previously failed to show his best form at Chelsea.

The winger spent time in Serie A, excelling for Fiorentina and then for Roma. His searing speed, dribbling ability and composed finishing made him a big hit in Italy, prompting the Reds to spend big to bring him back to the Premier League.

He's made an excellent start to life back in English football too, with 23 goals in his first 29 games for the Merseyside outfit.

Klopp loves his teams to transition quickly, and Salah can thrive in that type of setup.

The 25-year-old makes penetrating runs from the right flank, can take on full-backs on either side and can pull the trigger from distance. Without him, the Reds are robbed of a scintillating attacking outlet.

In Sadio Mane, Liverpool have another explosive wide player to call upon. Additionally, Klopp can use Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the flanks should he wish. Salah has brought plenty of excitement to Anfield, though; the Liverpool fanbase will want to see him back soon.