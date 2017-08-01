New York Yankees: Final 2017 Trade Deadline Grades

New York Yankees: Final 2017 Trade Deadline GradesAugust 1, 2017
The New York Yankees made all sorts of splashes in the month of July to improve their ballclub.
The headline deal of the lot came before Monday's deadline, as the Yankees acquired Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics for three prospects, two of which are currently injured.
General manager Brian Cashman also made improvements to the roster in the days and weeks before the deadline by making trades with the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins to bring in Todd Frazier, Tommy Kahnle, David Robertson and Jaime Garcia.
Many view the trades by the Yankees as a success and as a group of transactions that could take the Yankees to new heights that might not have been expected this season.
Here's a further evaluation of what the Yankees did before the trade deadline and how it helps them moving forward.
Big Trade No. 1
After weeks of speculation, the Yankees finally got their guy on Monday as they acquired Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics.
The Yankees sent outfielder Dustin Fowler, right-handed pitcher James Kaprielian and shortstop Jorge Mateo back to Oakland. The price for Gray sounded like it was steep for most of Monday, but in the end, the Yankees didn't mortgage their top prospects to get the right-handed starter.
Not only does Gray immediately improve the starting rotation now, he'll be a feature of the five-man group for a few more years since he's under contract until 2020.
Big Trade No. 2
A week and a half before the deadline-day dramatics with Oakland, the Yankees maneuvered another big-name deal with the Chicago White Sox.
The Yankees brought in third baseman Todd Frazier and pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in exchange for pitchers Tyler Clippard and Ian Clarkin as well as outfielders Blake Rutherford and Tito Polo.
Frazier already has eight hits in 12 games as well as one home run and four RBI since putting on pinstripes.
Kahnle has appeared in seven games since the deal was made. In his time on the mound for the Yankees, he's struck out 11 batters and conceded just four hits and one run.
Robertson's been a little less efficient in his six appearances on the mound in relief, as he's given up two home runs in six innings.
Other Moves
Before they secured the services of Gray on Monday, the Yankees bolstered their rotation with the addition of left-handed starter Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins.
The Yankees also sent a few players out of the Bronx by dealing Rob Refsnyder to the Toronto Blue Jays and right-handed pitcher Yefry Ramirez to the Baltimore Orioles for international-signing-bonus-pool money.
The chase for starting pitching was forced upon the Yankees once it was discovered Michael Pineda would be out with a ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Projecting Trade Impact
The Yankees have already started to benefit from their moves in July, as Kahnle and Robertson have been inserted right into the bullpen.
The same will happen in the starting rotation with Garcia and Gray once they arrive in the Bronx. Manager Joe Girardi will likely stick with a five-man rotation despite having the arms to potentially use six starters on a regular basis.
Gray and Garcia will be vital to the success of the club during the postseason, while Frazier should have an impact on the lineup.
Frazier brings yet another solid weapon to the lineup, as he joined Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Matt Holliday in the heart of the order. When it comes time for the postseason, opposing pitchers won't be able to take an at-bat off against the powerful Yankees lineup.
Final Trade Deadline Grade
Grade: A
There's no other grade you could give the Yankees for their trade-deadline dealings other than an A.
Not only did they improve their team for the postseason quest ahead of them in 2017, but they brought in assets like Gray that will be around for more than one season.
In addition to filling their needs in the lineup and the rotation, the Yankees didn't let go of some of their top prospects, something that was feared as the A's rumored price tag for Gray was floated out there.
The Yankees have the upper hand on the Red Sox in the American League East pennant race, and they've put themselves in a position to challenge the Houston Astros for the AL berth in the World Series.