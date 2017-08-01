New York Yankees: Final 2017 Trade Deadline Grades

0 of 5

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New York Yankees made all sorts of splashes in the month of July to improve their ballclub.

The headline deal of the lot came before Monday's deadline, as the Yankees acquired Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics for three prospects, two of which are currently injured.

General manager Brian Cashman also made improvements to the roster in the days and weeks before the deadline by making trades with the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins to bring in Todd Frazier, Tommy Kahnle, David Robertson and Jaime Garcia.

Many view the trades by the Yankees as a success and as a group of transactions that could take the Yankees to new heights that might not have been expected this season.

Here's a further evaluation of what the Yankees did before the trade deadline and how it helps them moving forward.