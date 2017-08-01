    Shareef O'Neal Talks Father Shaquille's LaVar Ball Diss Track, Being 1-and-Done

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    Crossroads School's Shareef O'Neal #23 in action against Cambridge Rindge and Latin during a high school basketball game at the 2017 Hoophall Classic on Saturday, January 14,, 2017, in Springfield, MA.. Cambridge Rindge and Latin won. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Shareef O'Neal, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has addressed his father's diss track of LaVar Ball and his intention to play just one season in college basketball before going to the NBA

    O'Neal discussed those topics in an interview with TMZ Sports:

    Shaq took a shot at the outspoken patriarch of the Ball family Friday with his own rap track set against a Jay Z beat. 

    "I been doing this a long time ... when you were averaging two points riding the pine," O'Neal sang, per TMZ Sports.

    Ball responded by saying O'Neal has "gotta put my name in whatever he doing, elsewise everybody forget about Shaq," per Sam Gordon of Overtime.

    Shareef announced in April his intention to play basketball at the University of Arizona starting with the 2018-19 season. If he ends up being one-and-done with the Wildcats, a college rivalry with LaMelo Ball, who is already committed to UCLA as part of the 2019 class, will be out of the cards. 

