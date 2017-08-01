Boston Red Sox: Final 2017 Trade Deadline Grades

0 of 5

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox may not have made the biggest splash of the trade deadline, but they were efficient in their dealings over the last month.

The additions of Addison Reed and Eduardo Nunez, as well as the call-up of Rafael Devers, bolstered the roster of the American League East side enough to try to keep up with the free-spending New York Yankees.

Entering August, the Red Sox are a half game back of their biggest rival in the standings, and in order to prevent a larger gap in the standings, the new additions will have to shine.

Here's an evaluation of what the Red Sox did over the last month to improve their roster ahead of the postseason.