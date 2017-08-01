    Neymar to Reportedly Fly from Chinese Press Tour to Complete PSG Transfer

    Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. poses for a photograph during a fashion event in Shanghai on July 31, 2017.
    Barcelona forward Neymar will reportedly fly straight from a promotional tour in China to France in order to complete his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

    That's according to Le Parisien (h/t Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC), who suggest the Brazilian's switch to the Ligue 1 side is drawing closer:

    As noted by ESPN, Neymar has been in China and has spent time at a fashion shown and fulfilling media duties with state television. Per the report, during his time in Asia, speculation has continued to mount over a potential €222 million move to PSG.

    The AFP Twitter account captured Neymar at the event in Shanghai:

    In contrast to the reports from Le Parisien, as relayed by ESPN, Qatari newspaper Al Watan said on Monday that Neymar will travel to Doha to meet PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi before returning to Europe.

    In the same ESPN piece, reports are also cited from Brazil that suggest Neymar will be at Barcelona training on Wednesday as normal.

    As noted by Sport Witness, it appears few are totally aware of what the next step is yet in regards to the transfer:

    Nevertheless, momentum seems to be building behind the deal, with many supporters coming to realise that Neymar will most likely be wearing a PSG jersey next season.

    According to Julien Laurens of the Guardian, confidence is so high at the Parc des Princes that grand plans are already being made for Neymar's unveiling.

    "When PSG bought Zlatan Ibrahimovic five summers ago, they welcomed him on the Trocadero at the foot of the Eiffel Tower," it's noted by Laurens. "The club are planning something even bigger for Neymar."

    Neymar appears to be edging closer to PSG.
    And why not? After all, if Neymar were to arrive at the football club, it'd be worth celebrating. While the money likely to be paid for the Brazilian is extortionate, he's proved himself consistently as one of the best and most exciting footballers on the planet.

    Football journalist Kartik Krishnaiyer feels as though the transfer will represent an intriguing new challenge for Neymar, too:

    With Barcelona set to step up their preparations for their La Liga campaign in the coming days, you sense the club will want to bring finality to this transfer saga. Subsequently, there should be some significant developments on Neymar's situation imminently.

    PSG supporters will not want to get too carried away yet, especially given the conflicting reports and the complications that come as standard in a deal so big. But at this point, it'll be tough to contain their excitement at the prospect of Neymar weaving his magic at the Parc des Princes.

