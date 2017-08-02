Manchester United vs. Sampdoria: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Andrew Halseid-Budd/Getty Images

Manchester United and Sampdoria will clash at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, each with the intention of preserving their promising pre-season records as they get ready for the 2017-18 campaign.

Both sides have lost once in their respective schedules this summer, although United's 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in the United States stands out a little more than Sampdoria's defeat to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

The Red Devils' success in pre-season becomes all the more impressive when one considers they have five wins in the past fortnight and are coming off the back of a convincing 3-0 hammering of Valerenga in Norway on Sunday.

Verona, meanwhile, were the only top-flight team Sampdoria have faced in their preparations for the new season, meaning they may again struggle to maintain pace with a team that's been tested a lot in recent weeks.

Read on for a roundup of all the latest team news, complete with preview and fixture information.

Date: Wednesday, August 2

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Live Stream: WatchESPN (U.S.), MUTV



TV Info: ESPN2 (U.S.), MUTV

Preview

United's final pre-season outing prior to the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid on Tuesday could provide new signing Nemanja Matic with the ideal opportunity to acclimate after his £35 million switch from Chelsea.

The Irish Independent's Kevin Palmer agreed the Serb could make his debut on Wednesday, although the central midfielder is likely to feature only as a substitute just days after joining the Red Devils:

Ander Herrera took a step towards full fitness in the win over Valerenga, while Scott McTominay scored his first senior goal for the club and will hope to be in the picture against Sampdoria.

It also seems probable Jesse Lingard will be involved after he came off injured against Barca last week, and Full Time Devils noted he may not be the only absentee from the Valerenga match who makes his return to contention:

Jamie Gardner for the Evening Standard recently noted Phil Jones will be suspended for the Super Cup against Real after being found to be "verbally abusive" toward a doping control officer after United's win in the UEFA Europa League final in May.



His absence from that fixture means he will likely start against Sampdoria in an effort to lessen fitness concerns later on. Summer signing Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling are among his possible partners at centre-back.

The match will also be an opportunity for Romelu Lukaku to continue his fine run of pre-season scoring form, having come off the bench to net a third United goal in Oslo on Sunday, per Squawka:

Verona were Sampdoria's sternest test of pre-season thus far and ultimately proved too strong for manager Marco Giampaolo's men thanks to a late strike from Mattia Zaccagni.

Giampaolo demonstrated his options by changing his entire starting XI in the second period, and he should have close to a full selection for the game in the Republic of Ireland's capital.