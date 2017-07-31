Malik McDowell Reporting to Seahawks Training Camp After ATV Accident

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell could report to the team Tuesday after being involved in an ATV accident two weeks ago, the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta reported Monday.

Condotta added that it's unclear when McDowell will be healthy enough to practice and suit up for the Seahawks. The Seahawks will evaluate the second-round draft pick's health when he arrives at the team facilities.

The Seahawks first announced Sunday that McDowell had been in in a "vehicular accident" and receiving medical attention in Michigan. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and James Palmer reported he suffered a concussion and facial injuries.

In a statement posted to Twitter, McDowell wrote the "injury is not life or career threatening":

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was noncommittal, though, when asked about McDowell's availability for the 2017 season, per Condotta.

McDowell, the 35th overall selection in the 2017 draft, finished with 1.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in his junior year with the Michigan State Spartans. Prior to the ATV accident, he appeared poised to play a relatively big role in the interior of the Seahawks defensive line.

ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia speculated second-year defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson could step up in McDowell's absence, or Seattle could move Frank Clark over from defensive end.