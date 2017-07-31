Yoan Moncada Carted Off Field with Leg Injury After Collision with Willy Garcia

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox saw two key players go down with injuries Monday when Yoan Moncada and Willy Garcia got into a collision in the outfield.

The team's Twitter account noted both players were forced to leave the game. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, X-rays on Moncada were negative and he is considered day-to-day with a knee contusion.

Moncada, who was playing just his 12th game with the White Sox, kneed Garcia in the head while trying to grab a pop fly and was eventually carted off the field with a leg injury.

MLB.com captured the play in question:

Moncada is considered the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB.com thanks to his ability to contribute as a hitter, fielder and baserunner. Unfortunately, he has struggled offensively since reaching the majors.

After an 0-for-2 start to Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the second baseman is batting just .105 with one home run for the White Sox. Still, the team and its fans will hope the projected future star will return to the field before too long.

Garcia, another rookie for Chicago, was hitting .258 with two home runs before his injury. Per Nightengale, he will undergo the concussion protocol before being able to return.