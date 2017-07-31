Dee Gordon Breaks Up Gio Gonzalez's No-Hit Bid in 9th Inning

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning of Monday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Gonzalez allowed a single to Dee Gordon to open the final frame. The Nationals' Twitter account summed up the reaction of the team's fans:

With Washington holding a 1-0 lead, manager Dusty Baker then replaced Gonzalez with Sean Doolittle, who closed the game. Gonzalez finished with five strikeouts and three walks in his eight innings.

The left-hander is a native of Hialeah, Florida, which is less than a half-hour from Marlins Park in Miami. He was also friends with Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident in September. Fernandez would've celebrated his 25th birthday Monday.

The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes thought that all added to the weight of Gonzalez's performance:

Two Nationals pitchers have thrown no-hitters since the franchise moved to the nation's capital.

Jordan Zimmermann no-hit the Marlins in a 1-0 win Sept. 28, 2014, and Max Scherzer threw two no-hitters during the 2015 season.