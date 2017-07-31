    Dee Gordon Breaks Up Gio Gonzalez's No-Hit Bid in 9th Inning

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - JULY 31: Gio Gonzalez #47 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park on July 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning of Monday's game against the Miami Marlins.

    Gonzalez allowed a single to Dee Gordon to open the final frame. The Nationals' Twitter account summed up the reaction of the team's fans:

    With Washington holding a 1-0 lead, manager Dusty Baker then replaced Gonzalez with Sean Doolittle, who closed the game. Gonzalez finished with five strikeouts and three walks in his eight innings.

    The left-hander is a native of Hialeah, Florida, which is less than a half-hour from Marlins Park in Miami. He was also friends with Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident in September. Fernandez would've celebrated his 25th birthday Monday.

    The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes thought that all added to the weight of Gonzalez's performance:

    Two Nationals pitchers have thrown no-hitters since the franchise moved to the nation's capital.

    Jordan Zimmermann no-hit the Marlins in a 1-0 win Sept. 28, 2014, and Max Scherzer threw two no-hitters during the 2015 season.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yoan Moncada Carted Off Field with Leg Injury

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Fernandez's Mom Visits Crash Site on His 25th Birthday

      miamiherald
      via miamiherald
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Darvish Trade Makes Dodgers Unstoppable

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Grading All Trade Deadline Deals

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report