2017 NFL Division Odds: NFC Betting Favorites Include the Seahawks and Packers

The 2016 Seattle Seahawks ranked among the top eight defenses in pass/rush yards and points allowed per game (18.3). Their three divisional rivals finished below .500.

So, it's not surprising Seattle has been tagged as the favorite (-350) on the odds to win the NFC West at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

But don't sleep on the Arizona Cardinals at +300, who finished 7-8-1 last season despite a plus-56 scoring differential and top 10 defense/offense. The work-in-progress Los Angeles Rams (+1200) and San Francisco 49ers (+1800) welcome new head coaches as they look beyond 2017 to compete for the NFC West crown.

If we agree the Green Bay Packers offense is elite, the defense would be the main reason why they fail to live up to -140 to win the NFC North. However, that defense improved during their six-game win streak to end the regular season as they allowed just 18.6 points per game, or six points below their season average.

Investing in the Minnesota Vikings at +225 would mean believing Sam Bradford can improve a 28th-ranked offense and that the Vikings remain a top-tier defense.

Many believe the Detroit Lions' 9-7 record and trip to the playoffs was achieved via smoke and mirrors, and the oddsmakers agree, with a +425 divisional future. The Chicago Bears are a +1200 long shot in the NFC North, illustrating the talent gap between the Bears and Packers.

Like their AFC South brethren, the NFC South is a jump ball of possibilities in the futures market.

The loss of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan hasn't pushed the Atlanta Falcons out of favor with the oddsmakers as they are the favorite at +170 on the odds to win the NFC South. However, the Carolina Panthers (+250) and New Orleans Saints (+260) are lurking should the Falcons regress without Shanahan.

Oddsmakers aren't buying the 9-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers of 2016 and potential progression of Jameis Winston's offense, and they tagged them at +350 to win the South.

As the football world awaits word on an Ezekiel Elliott suspension, the Dallas Cowboys (3-3 against the division in 2016) are +115 betting favorites to win the NFC East.

The New York Giants (+225) boasted the second-best scoring defense a year ago when they allowed less than 18 points per game. The Washington Redskins (+400) retained Kirk Cousins but lost DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon (135 receptions, 2,046 yards with seven touchdowns) to free agency and own one of the worst rushing games.

The Philadelphia Eagles (+400) were 2-4 against the NFC East last season, but their point differential against the division was only minus-four.