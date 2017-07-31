2017 NFL Division Odds: Patriots, Steelers, Raiders Among AFC Betting Favorites

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New England Patriots don't rebuild, they reload. The Super Bowl champions added Brandin Cooks and Dwayne Allen this offseason and upgraded their defense, and they boast a heavy -500 future at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark to win the AFC East this season.

The Miami Dolphins' 10 wins in 2016 were the most for the franchise in nearly a decade. However, the moat around the Patriots' kingdom leaves Miami at +500 on the AFC East odds.

The Buffalo Bills (+700) haven't won 10-plus games in a season this century. Despite leading the league in rushing (164.4 RYPG), an 8-8 record isn't going to cut it. The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns—both +3300 long shots—are the only two teams with division futures north of +1800.

As for the rest of the odds to win the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the team closest to even money at +110. Unless oddsmakers expect Ben Roethlisberger to miss a chunk of the season due to (insert annual injury), it's hard to fathom how the Baltimore Ravens earned their +175 with the offense in its current state.

Baltimore's defense will have to remain in the top 10 for pass/rush defense and points allowed for anybody to cash in. The offensive line of the Cincinnati Bengals (+250) took a huge hit with the loss of Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler, which should lead to chaos in the backfield.

Who wants to win the AFC South? If you ask the oddsmakers, it’s a tight three-dog race between the Houston Texans (+175), Indianapolis Colts (+200) and Tennessee Titans (+225).

So, if you think Andrew Luck's health will remain a question mark throughout training camp and lack faith that the Texans' defense can offset offensive inefficiencies, the Titans are a delicious pick at this point. The Jacksonville Jaguars—who haven't won more than five games in a season since 2010—are the AFC South long shot to fade at +550.

Despite the 6-0 record against division rivals last season, the Kansas City Chiefs (+250) aren't the favorite on the odds to win the AFC West in 2017.

The Oakland Raiders (+150) ranked in the bottom half of the league in rush/pass defense and allowed more than 24 points per game in 2016. Still, oddsmakers believe the team's offense will remedy the loose ends.

Trevor Siemian will need to complete more than 59 percent of his passes and do better than an 18:10 TD:INT ratio if the Denver Broncos are going to have a chance to cash at +210. And the Los Angeles Chargers are 1-11 against the AFC West over the past two seasons and back at +1200 to win the division.