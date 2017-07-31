NFC Conference Odds Update: Packers, Cowboys Lead 2017 Betting Favorites

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Despite having arguably the best quarterback in the NFL over the past decade, the Green Bay Packers have made it to the Super Bowl only once during that stretch.

The Packers have advanced to the NFC Championship Game three times with Aaron Rodgers leading the offense, going 1-2 with one Super Bowl victory following the 2010 season.

Regardless, Green Bay returns lots of talent that just needs to stay healthy in order to make a serious run at the conference crown in 2017 as +190 chalk (bet $100 to win $190) on the 2017 NFC conference odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Last year, the Packers upset the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs before falling to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game. Green Bay's defense was beat up, and Rodgers was also limited with his receiving corps against Atlanta in a 44-21 road loss. Still, the Pack is back as the favorite.

The Cowboys were not so fortunate with free agency this offseason, losing several key members of their defense, most notably in the secondary. Led by a pair of rookies in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas surprised many by going 13-3 last season.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

This year, they will face more competition in the NFC East, where there has not been a repeat division champion since the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004.

The Cowboys are listed as the +600 second choice to win the conference title along with the Falcons, who should be improved if they can get over their devastating Super Bowl loss.

The NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks are also +600, and they open the regular season with a difficult matchup at Lambeau Field.

The Seahawks have won two of the last four conference titles and hope to be more dynamic offensively, while the defense will need to return to its dominant form in order to contend.

The Arizona Cardinals are another NFC West team that has the potential to be a dark-horse contender if quarterback Carson Palmer can stay on the field. In what could be the final campaign for both the 37-year-old and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals are +1400 to win the NFC.

Other teams at +1400 include the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings, behind the New York Giants at +900.