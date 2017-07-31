AFC Conference Odds Update: Patriots 2017 Betting Favorites, Steelers 2nd

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are trying to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since they last accomplished the feat following the 2004 season.

That is also the last time the same team represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in consecutive years, with the Patriots listed as +190 favorites (bet $100 to win $190) to do it again at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark after winning their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

New England has won nine AFC titles overall, which is the most conference championships in NFL history during the modern Super Bowl era.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are second with eight, going 6-2 in the big game compared to 5-4 for the Patriots. It’s no coincidence that the Steelers are the +700 co-second choice to win the conference in 2017 with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back under center.

Roethlisberger briefly considered retirement due to ongoing injury concerns before ultimately deciding to return for his 14th season. The 35-year-old has won two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh and made the AFC Championship Game four times, going 3-1 with the lone loss coming against New England last year.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

With running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Steelers have arguably the best group of skill position players of any offense in the league, although the Patriots have more depth.

Tied with Pittsburgh on the betting board are the Oakland Raiders, who are also listed at +700 on the 2017 AFC conference odds. Led by NFL MVP candidate Derek Carr, the Raiders are hoping to repeat last season's success before he went down with a broken leg toward the end.

Carr will have help in the offensive backfield with the addition of running back Marshawn Lynch, who will be trying to get his hometown team to the Super Bowl before bolting to Las Vegas in a few years. Beast Mode signed a two-year deal after sitting out last season.

Other top AFC teams looking to keep Tom Brady and company from repeating as conference champs include the Denver Broncos (+900 on those NFL betting futures), Houston Texans (+900), Kansas City Chiefs (+1200) and Indianapolis Colts (+1400).

Of that group, only the Broncos have made it to the Super Bowl over the past decade and won it (2015). The Colts also advanced to the Super Bowl after the 2009 season but lost to the New Orleans Saints.