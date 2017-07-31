Safety Marcus Gilchrist Agrees to Contract with Texans After 2 Seasons with Jets

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Enter-Sports Management, the representation for free-agent safety Marcus Gilchrist, confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Gilchrist has agreed to a contract with the Houston Texans.

Rapoport reported Gilchrist will sign a one-year deal.

Gilchrist played the last two years with the New York Jets. In 2016, he recorded 55 combined tackles and two interceptions in 13 starts.

The 28-year-old suffered a torn patellar tendon in December that ended his season. Rapoport reported last Wednesday that doctors had cleared him to return, at which point Gilchrist began visiting potential suitors.

Gilchrist is a solid signing for the Texans at this stage of the offseason. While his injury presents some risk regarding his long-term value, he'd be an upgrade over Andre Hal at free safety as long as he makes a full recovery.

Gilchrist won't have the benefit of a full offseason to learn Houston's defensive scheme and build a level of continuity with his fellow defensive backs.

Still, the Texans don't kick off their preseason for a little over another week, when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 9, and the regular season doesn't begin until Sept. 10, when Houston meets the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That should leave Gilchrist with enough time to potentially earn a starting spot in the Texans secondary by Week 1.