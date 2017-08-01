Selling High: Top Acquired Prospects Who Will Become Future MLB All-Stars

0 of 5

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The MLB trade deadline always features two distinct storylines.

The first and most immediate is the buyers' story. Which stars changed hands, and how will they impact the various postseason races?

The second story, however, is weightier and more intriguing going forward: Which of the traded top prospects will blossom into MLB studs?

Hindsight is the only true arbiter. But based on our own analysis, MLB.com's prospect rankings and a sprinkling of gut instinct, here are five blue chips who swapped uniforms ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline and appear ticketed for big league stardom.