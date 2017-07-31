Alabama's Da'Shawn Hand Reportedly Asleep in Parked Car at Time of DUI Arrest

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding the arrest of Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand.

According to Aaron Suttles of the Tuscaloosa News, Hand was asleep in a parked car when he was arrested for driving under the influence. Suttles noted that state law considers the person to be in "constructive possession" of the car if the keys are in the ignition.

Hand was discovered in a parking lot with the car running and the headlights on.

He was charged with a DUI and held for a $1,000 bond.

"This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da'Shawn's actions," Alabama coach Nick Saban said, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com. "We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future."

Hand was a 5-star recruit in the 2014 class according to Scout.com, but hasn't made as much success as expected. He has 37 tackles and five sacks over the past two seasons combined.

The senior is hoping to make a bigger impact this season with several notable players leaving for the NFL draft last year. He was named to the first-team preseason All-SECsquad along with nine other Alabama players.