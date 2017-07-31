Ousmane Dembele Involved in Dortmund Training Bust-Up Amid Transfer Rumours

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele has been involved in a training ground incident with goalkeeper Roman Burki.

Football writer Jordan Clarke posted footage of the incident, comparing it to the situation of Barcelona's Neymar, who has been heavily linked with a departure from his current club:

Per the Guardian's Ed Aarons, Neymar clashed with new Barca signing Nelson Semedo in Miami last week amid continuing rumours of a €222 million (£196 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Frenchman Dembele, 20, has been variously linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona during the current transfer window but recently committed himself to BVB, per Goal.

"To be honest, this speculation doesn't interest me at all," he said. "I like being here in Dortmund and I decided to join Dortmund after my time at Rennes consciously."

Dembele only joined Dortmund last summer on a five-year contract having enjoyed a breakout 2015-16 in Ligue 1 with Rennes.

He had a decent debut season in the Bundesliga, netting six goals and providing 12 assists, an impressive contribution given his youth, per WhoScored.com:

Dembele has all the attributes to become a European superstar in the future, and Dortmund fans will have been happy to hear him commit himself to their club recently.

However, the footage of his bust-up with Burki is likely to cause concern, especially as Barca are reportedly preparing to move for him if and when they sell Neymar, per Mundo Deportivo (via The Sun's Mike Stavrou).