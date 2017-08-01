Biggest Questions Facing New England Patriots with Training Camp Underway

0 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

For the New England Patriots as a franchise, there's one big question hovering over the 2017 season—can the team win another Super Bowl? For the Patriots to answer that big question with a "yes," there are lots of smaller questions that must be answered.

Can Tom Brady continue to play at an elite level at age 40? Will the new pieces the team added in the offseason blend with the championship roster? Can tight end Rob Gronkowski remain healthy for an entire 16-game season?

These are questions that can't be answered right away because it's going to take the entirety of the season to answer them. However, there are some important questions that can and must be answered before the 2017 regular season begins. These are the questions New England will be seeking answers for during training camp and the preseason.

With Patriots camp now officially underway, we're going to dive into these burning preseason questions.