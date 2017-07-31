WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 31

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 31July 31, 2017
Monday's WWE Raw was no giant leap toward SummerSlam. It was far more of an OK step in the direction of the Aug. 20 pay-per-view.
Brock Lesnar threatened to leave the company, adding intrigue to his Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship match. But we didn't see much of him in Pittsburgh. The Beast Incarnate was too briefly a part of the Raw stage.
Roman Reigns battled his way past both Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. The Miz and Jason Jordan kicked off what could be the key to the emerging star.
Meanwhile, Big Cass, Bayley and Bray Wyatt's stories didn't go much of anywhere. Much of the night's narratives lacked urgency. To a degree, it felt like WWE didn't realize its second-biggest event of the year is only weeks away.
Read on for a full breakdown of the latest Raw, from Lesnar's arrival to Big Cass' latest collision.
Paul Heyman Adds a Wrinkle to the Fatal 4-Way Match
- "I see the 'angle' that you're playing here."—Heyman.
- "Why don't we just rename this 'Brock Lesnar loses the universal title?'"—Heyman.
Raw general manager Kurt Angle laid out the big matches and segments for the show. He thanked the crowd for where he was today.
Lesnar stomped out before the GM could leave.
Paul Heyman wondered aloud why Angle would put his client in such an arduous match at SummerSlam. He claimed Strowman, Joe and Reigns will gang up on Lesnar at the event. He claimed that if Lesnar lost, both he and The Beast Incarnate will leave WWE.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Paranoid Heyman was stellar here. Painting this bout as the result of a conspiracy against Lesnar is a smart move befitting of his character.
Heyman's promise to leave with his client adds big stakes to the SummerSlam match.
It's always disappointing, though, when a rare Lesnar appearance doesn't result in at least the threat of violence. Getting in Angle's face with his fangs bared would have bolstered the segment, reminding us how dangerous the champ is.
The Hardy Boyz vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
- "We're undefeated against the Hardys. That's how legendary they are."—Dash Wilder.
- Jeff saves Matt from The Club's Magic Killer with a dropkick.
- Both Hardy brothers hit Scott Dawson with a Twist of Fate on the entrance ramp.
- Jeff hits Poetry in Motion off the stage onto The Club.
The Revival sat in on commentary.
Matt and Jeff Hardy had the edge early as they took turns attacking Karl Anderson. The Club gained control by slowing the pace down and beating up on Jeff. Momentum continued to shift back and forth.
The Hardy Boyz emerged the victors thanks to a swanton bomb.
Near the announce desk, The Revival and The Hardys brawled. Anderson and Gallows leaped into the fray.
Result
The Hardys win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
The announcers tried to play up how much these teams can't stand each other, but WWE hasn't done a great job showing us that to this point. Their issues don't feel especially personal. So, this brawl didn't have the emotional oomph it would have if it was set up better.
WWE appears to be headed toward a multiple-team Tag Team Championship bout.
Cesaro and Sheamus don't really have any rivals at this point. There isn't a singular story to dive into.
And so, a crowded stage is the only plausible direction for SummerSlam.
TJP, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari vs. Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa
- "He has dynamite in his hands, hydraulics in his legs."—Corey Graves on Alexander.
- Swann and Alexander hit simultaneous dives to the outside of the ring.
Titus O'Neil accompanied a bandaged Akira Tozawa to the ring.
Cedric Alexander went on a tear to open the match, sending the heels reeling. Rich Swann and Tozawa followed suit.
An attack on Tozawa's shoulder turned the tide. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari attacked that weak point.
The match's intensity picked up and Tozawa emerged from the high-flying chaos with the win courtesy of a senton.
Result
Tozawa, Alexander and Swann win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Tozawa looked gutsy here, albeit a bit too heedless with his bad shoulder.
For a random six-man tag, this had solid energy. WWE was able to showcase a few of its cruiserweights at once while advancing the story of Tozawa's climb to the top.
As a bonus, WWE thankfully looks to have done away with the unnecessary purple ropes for the cruiserweight division.
Miz TV with Jason Jordan
- "I can't tell you how much I hate this city."—The Miz.
- "You're the expert on that, aren't you?"—Jordan.
- "Someone like you, who has to latch on to a new Olympian each week."—The Miz.
- Jordan suplexes The Miz into his entourage.
The Miz hosted the Miz TV segment with Maryse at his side and Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel standing guard nearby. He welcomed Jordan after taking a shot at Pittsburgh.
Jordan struggled to get a word in as The Miz talked over him.
The Miz offered to guide Jordan's career. The former SmackDown tag champ rejected the proposition.
The two squabbled as The Miz dug in, making his insults more personal as he went along.
The Miz went on the attack. Jordan got the best of the exchange before exiting.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
The Miz carried this segment. Jordan is a work in progress and doesn't have great charisma at this point. He came off like a bland babyface here.
This interaction planted the seeds for a feud that is already personal.
It's one that will be a career-changer for Jordan. The Miz, meanwhile, will be asked to bring the emerging star along.
Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus
- "I got burned by you once. It's not going to happen again."—Ambrose to Rollins.
- "You couldn't even be on an episode of Ride Along."—Rollins.
- Sheamus hits a rolling senton from the middle rope.
- Rollins knocks Cesaro off the apron with a flying ax handle.
- "I'm sure Rollins wants Ambrose."—Graves.
- Cesaro holds Ambrose still with his T-shirt while Sheamus nails him with a Brogue Kick.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins recalled their tag team match from last week. The Lunatic Fringe, though, remained distrustful of his old ally.
Rollins later ran into Cesaro and Sheamus backstage. The champs bragged about their unity and success.
The Kingslayer challenged the two European bruisers to a fight. Sheamus accepted.
In the ring, Rollins' speed gave him the early advantage. With the help of a distracting Cesaro, Sheamus floored the babyface soon after, though.
The two men traded blows in a battle of power versus agility.
Rollins rolled up The Celtic Warrior for the three-count. Cesaro and Sheamus then clobbered him in response. Ambrose eventually rushed in to clash with the champs.
Result
Rollins wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
In the match of the night to this point, a fresh combination led to fun action.
This was a smart way to use both men. WWE managed to both advance the story of Rollins and Ambrose's tenuous alliance and show off the dominance of the tag team titleholders. Rollins and Ambrose generated some sympathy as the victims here; the champs garnered some heat for their dastardly act.
That's refreshing, effective booking all around.
Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor Collide
- "I am Bray Wyatt and I am everywhere."—Wyatt.
- "I see Finn Balor for what he truly is."—Wyatt.
- Balor appears in the ring after the lights go up a la Wyatt.
Bray Wyatt preached to the Pittsburgh crowd. He painted himself as an ever-present god as he talked about his issues with Finn Balor.
He relished in his attack on Balor before the former NXT champ arrived.
Balor kicked Wyatt into the stands, sending The Eater of Worlds into retreat.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Wyatt had even more of a preacher vibe than usual here.
His promos have lost power over the years, his mystique fading. He needs a clearer focus. What's he after? Why is he hunting Balor?
It's fine to fold in some esoteric element, but fans need something more concrete to sink their teeth into.
Balor showed a touch of the supernatural. He made a big impression with zero words and plenty of presence.
This feud has major potential if WWE can harness all its elements, including Balor's demonic alter ego.
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
- "I've been putting brave men to sleep."—Joe.
- Strowman says he's going to turn his foes into "a puddle of bruised flesh and broken bones."
- "It doesn't look like Roman's yard now."—Graves.
- Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch on Strowman, bending him against the security barricade.
- Reigns dives off the ring steps and delivers a Superman Punch.
- Strowman hurls Reigns through the ropes.
Video packages aired for Reigns, Strowman and Joe leading up to the match.
In the ring, The Monster Among Men steamrolled both foes to kick things off. Reigns and Joe teamed up to chop the giant down before going after each other.
The bruisers fought into the stands and outside the ring.
No one was able to dominate for long. Strowman had control of the bout but gave way to Joe, who eventually fell victim to Strowman.
Reigns climbed out of the human wreckage to knock Strowman out of the ring and club Joe with a spear.
Result
Reigns wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
The proverbial big-match feel powered a stellar hoss fight. This was a PPV match disguised as a TV bout.
Every beast looked great at some point. The violence kept coming. The contest's energy never waned.
This SummerSlam preview suggested that the Fatal 4-Way clash with Lesnar is going to be a Match of the Year candidate.
Reigns winning against all odds is familiar WWE booking, but the result is intriguing here. Is WWE going to have The Big Dog win here and at SummerSlam, or is this a sign that someone else is taking the title?
Elias vs. Kalisto
- "This city is the pits."—Elias.
- "Elias is essentially the human equivalent of the Cleveland Browns."—Graves.
- Elias dumps Kalisto onto the canvas after wearing him down with a submission hold.
Elias teased as if he were going to deliver a pro-Pittsburgh song only to tear into the city.
Kalisto outmatched The Drifter for a moment before Elias grounded the aerialist. The villain battered Kalisto in the corner. He drove him into the canvas for a quick win.
Result
Elias wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
WWE's attempts to add character depth for Elias have been off the mark. Michael Cole told a strange story of how Elias acquired his scarf, a tale that didn't do anything for the heel.
The glorified squash match was fine, as was his song.
Elias looked average overall here. WWE appears committed to him, however, as he's beat Balor and Ambrose thus far.
And in a head-scratcher of a move, the company stripped Elias of his last name. Elias Samson is now simply "Elias" as WWE continues its trend of shortening names for no reason.
Nia Jax vs. Bayley
- Jax throws Bayley out of the ring under the bottom rope.
- Jax puts her hair in a side ponytail to mock Bayley.
- Bayley dives off the ring apron to hit a cross-body.
Bayley tried to out-quick Nia Jax but soon fell victim to the bruiser's power. Jax flung her foe around the ring.
A comeback saw Bayley run into a wall.
The babyface hurt her arm during the battle. Jax showed no mercy as she continued her attack.
A one-armed Bayley managed to fight off interference from Alexa Bliss and a charging Jax to get the win.
Result
Bayley wins via count-out.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
WWE had the right idea here by having Bayley showing heart in a tough win. The path to that result, though, was underwhelming.
Jax and Bayley have had far better matches against each other. This felt flat for the most part.
The lack of momentum in the Bayley-Bliss story surely contributed to how lifeless the crowd was for the bout.
Big Cass vs. Big Show
- Amore says Big Show will leave Big Cass "black and blue in the city of black and yellow."
- Big Show flings Big Cass out of the ring.
Enzo Amore accompanied Big Show to the ring. Before the action began, he took some verbal shots at Big Cass.
Big Show battered Big Cass before the match even started. The two big men slugged it out.
The Babe Ruth of Beatdowns focused on Big Show's leg, focusing all of his offense on the bad wheel. A boot to the face left The World's Largest Athlete out cold.
Amore hopped into the ring, only to catch a beatdown. Big Show blasted Big Cass with a big right hand.
Result
Cass wins via disqualification.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
It's not clear why WWE would save this for the main event slot. The Triple Threat match would have been a far more emphatic way to cap off the show.
This was a midcard narrative shoved onto the marquee.
There wasn't much added to this feud here. This was essentially a repeat of their recent showdowns.
Big Show is a logical stepping stone for Big Cass, but it's hard to get excited about the climax this is all marching toward.