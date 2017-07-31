WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 31

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw was no giant leap toward SummerSlam. It was far more of an OK step in the direction of the Aug. 20 pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar threatened to leave the company, adding intrigue to his Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship match. But we didn't see much of him in Pittsburgh. The Beast Incarnate was too briefly a part of the Raw stage.

Roman Reigns battled his way past both Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. The Miz and Jason Jordan kicked off what could be the key to the emerging star.

Meanwhile, Big Cass, Bayley and Bray Wyatt's stories didn't go much of anywhere. Much of the night's narratives lacked urgency. To a degree, it felt like WWE didn't realize its second-biggest event of the year is only weeks away.

Read on for a full breakdown of the latest Raw, from Lesnar's arrival to Big Cass' latest collision.