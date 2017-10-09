Chris Conley Suffers Achilles Injury During Chiefs' Win vs. Texans on SNF

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's 42-34 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.



Kansas City head coach Andy Reid shared the news after the game, per Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star. The injury happened on an onside kick from Houston late in the game.

Conley, a third-round selection of the Chiefs in the 2015 NFL draft, received a steady increase in targets over his first two seasons in the league. He caught 17 passes for 199 yards as a rookie before hauling in 44 catches for 530 yards during the 2016 campaign.

The 24-year-old University of Georgia product has remained highly durable, playing in all 32 of the team's regular-season games across his first two years. He also appeared in 49 of a possible 54 games while with the Bulldogs at the collegiate level.

Albert Wilson figures to see the biggest uptick in targets behind No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill. It should also lead to more opportunities for Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas in select offensive packages.

Ultimately, Conley probably doesn't have the raw athleticism necessary to become a top-tier receiver, but he's started to show he can be a rock-solid complementary weapon in the offense. The Chiefs' ability to rely on the rushing attack with Kareem Hunt should lessen the impact of his absence, though.