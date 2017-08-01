Biggest Questions Facing Philadelphia Eagles with Training Camp Underway

0 of 7

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have opened training camp as one of the most improved teams in the league, but their chances of success in 2017 depend on a number of positive developments taking place before Week 1.

From free agency and the draft to player development and roster moves, Philly has put itself in a position to emerge from last season's 7-9 campaign with a much better record and contend for the NFC East title.

Largely all of the weakest positions were addressed over the offseason, some enthusiastically and others in a more tepid fashion.

General manager Howie Roseman and second-year head coach Doug Pederson had a plan over the offseason as to where pieces would fit and how the 53-man roster would ideally be shaped. But training camp has a way of turning expectations on their heads.

Whether it's an important player struggling or unheralded names emerging as roster candidates, things could look a bit different than they do now when the Eagles head to Washington for Week 1.

With that in mind, let's target the biggest questions left to be answered throughout what's already becoming an enthralling training camp.