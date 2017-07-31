Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Provides Kelechi Iheanacho Update

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola still expects forward Kelechi Iheanacho to move to Leicester City despite a delay in the transfer.

According to Simon Bajkowski in the Manchester Evening News, Iheanacho's move to the King Power Stadium was expected to have been completed by now after the 20-year-old did not go on City's pre-season tour of the United States.

Per Bajkowski, Guardiola still believes the Nigeria international will depart the Etihad Stadium, with Leicester the most likely destination: "I think Kelechi leaves us in favour of Leicester. I think so, but I do not want to say anything wrong either. We will see. If that does not happen, he will be part of the group."

Meanwhile, per the Sunday Times' Duncan Castles, the Foxes will pay £25 million to sign Iheanacho:

The young striker made his senior debut for City in 2015 and has an excellent record for the club, per Squawka:

However, despite an impressive debut season in 2015-16 under manager Manuel Pellegrini, he was afforded less Premier League playing time by Guardiola last term—528 minutes compared to 753 minutes, per WhoScored.com.

Sergio Aguero already provided formidable competition for the No. 9 spot, but Gabriel Jesus' January arrival effectively relegated Iheanacho to third-choice forward under Guardiola.

Assuming he moves to Leicester, Iheanacho should have many more first-team opportunities at the King Power Stadium.

Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare likes to play two up front, and none of Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani or Shinji Okazaki are guaranteed starters following a poor 2016-17 campaign for the club.



Per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola previously asserted City would insert a buy-back clause into any deal that saw Iheanacho depart the club, a shrewd move given his obvious talent.