Terrell Suggs Says 'Hell Yeah' Ravens Players Would Welcome Colin Kaepernick

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said players in Baltimore's locker room would welcome free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick as long as "he's going to help us win."

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com passed along comments the longtime Ravens defensive stalwart made Sunday about Baltimore's rumored interest in Kaepernick and whether he'd be accepted by the team.

"Hell yeah, if he's going to help us win," Suggs said. "We have no issues. Not in the locker room. Hell yeah, we want him."

Baltimore defensive back Lardarius Webb responded in a similar manner, saying Kaepernick could provide competition at the NFL's most important position, per Hensley.

"I would love to have him to come challenge some other quarterbacks," Webb said. "We all know Joe [Flacco] is our guy. We love [Ryan] Mallett. But yeah, we all would like competition around here to make everyone better."

Meanwhile, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reported Sunday the team is doing "extensive research" into the former San Francisco 49ers starting QB. Mink also provided remarks team owner Steve Bisciotti made about the situation during a fan forum.

"Talk to your neighbors and your friends and your co-workers, because I think you'll get the same sense that I got, which is every time I hear something negative, I hear something positive and sometimes it shocks me who it's coming from," he said. "I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what's best for the fans. Your opinions matter to us, and we couldn't get a consensus on it in [this room] either."

Kaepernick made nationwide headlines last year for his decision to kneel during the national anthem. His form of protest, which he explained to Steve Wyche of NFL.com last August, made him one of the most polarizing figures in sports.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," he said. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

In turn, he's struggled to generate interest as a free agent after opting out of his contract with the Niners in March. His extended stay on the market comes despite a career 88.9 passer rating, which ranks 11th among active quarterbacks, and 13 rushing touchdowns in six seasons.

He'd likely compete with Mallett, Dustin Vaughan and Josh Woodrum for the backup job behind Flacco, who's been dealing with a back injury, if signed by the Ravens.