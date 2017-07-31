Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Reunite on Basketball Court at MJ's Flight School

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were back on the court together once more—at least temporarily. The former Chicago Bulls stars took to the floor at Jordan's Flight School camp event Sunday in California, picking kids as teammates for a friendly shooting competition.

Highlights of the reunion were captured by Bay Area HQ's YouTube channel:

Jordan and Pippen were teammates in Chicago from 1987 to 1993 and again from 1995 to 1998, winning six championships as part of one of the NBA's premier dynasties. Jordan presented Pippen when he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

The Flight School event is the first time Jordan and Pippen have been on the court—at least publicly—in more than a decade. Jordan retired after the 1997-98 season before returning with the Washington Wizards in 2001, while Pippen was traded to the Houston Rockets in 1999.

Jordan and Pippen played against one another when Jordan was with the Wizards and Pippen played for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Any person who watched basketball in the 1990s likely feels a twinge of jealousy and nostalgia upon seeing Jordan and Pippen back on the court together.