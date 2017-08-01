NFL Training Camps: Updates, Rumors and Analysis for July 31

1 of 7

Rob Carr/Getty Images

There's a quiet truth about controversial roster decisions in the NFL that teams never acknowledge publicly. It's this: Fan opinion doesn't matter.

Or at least it doesn't the vast majority of the time. There are exceptions to every unofficial standard operating procedure. But what the Baltimore Ravens are doing with quarterback Colin Kaepernick goes beyond both league logic and the franchise's own conduct in the recent past.

Some paying customers who think they can sway the shape of the on-field product may be irked by the suggestion that front offices rarely take them into consideration.

But were Cincinnati Bengals fans consulted before their team decided to draft running back Joe Mixon after he was shown on tape punching his a woman? And did the Kansas City Chiefs take public input before selecting wide receiver Tyreek Hill following a guilty plea for assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend?

Those are two recent examples, and former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner has another significant one from further back. The Eagles signed Michael Vick when he finished serving his time for operating a dog-fighting ring. Vick eventually played a significant role on the 2010 Eagles team that won its division. The then-30-year-old went to the Pro Bowl and was the league's Comeback Player of the Year after averaging 8.1 yards per pass attempt and running for 676 yards.

So, did the Eagles carefully consult fans before signing a quarterback who helped the team in the future but drew lots of public ire for his actions? Of course they didn't, as Banner noted.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti's response during a fan forum Sunday night when asked about damaging the team's brand by potentially signing Kaepernick showed where his values lie.

He's the owner of a team that, for now at least, doesn't have its starting quarterback. Joe Flacco will miss training camp time because of a back injury. There's optimism he won't be out long and will need only a week of rest.

Still, an offense with at best questionable depth elsewhere (especially among its tight ends) already has its starting quarterback dealing with a delicate injury. The need for a quality backup is clear, and the mere thought of Ryan Mallett taking meaningful snaps should be enough to ratchet up the urgency to bring Kaepernick aboard.

But no, Bisciotti wants to pause first and slow things down. This time he wants to consider what the fanbase thinks after a player dared to express his opinion on a sensitive but important social issue. And now Kaepernick is called a potential distraction because, in a deeply divided political climate, there's less listening and more attacking, which sadly makes it difficult for many to separate the football player from the protester.

“I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what is best for our fans,” Bisciotti said at the fan forum, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “Your opinions matter to us. We’re very sensitive to it, and we’re monitoring it, and we’re trying to figure out what’s the right tact. So pray for us.”

There wasn't any need to weigh public opinion when former Ravens running back Ray Rice was arrested for assaulting his future wife. He trotted out onto a training camp practice field the following summer. The Ravens embarrassingly put his wife in front of a camera during a press conference and didn't take more definitive action by releasing Rice until a second video emerged showing him knock her unconscious.

Rice's misconduct was clear, as was the reason the Ravens should have been concerned about the basic principles of human decency at the time, or at least public optics, even before the second video was released.

What was Kaepernick's crime that now has him before the almighty court of public opinion? He knelt silently for about 100 seconds during the national anthem.