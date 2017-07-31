WWE Raw: Potential Spoilers, News and Preview for July 31

Credit: WWE.com

Monsters will meet on Monday's WWE Raw, as the red brand preps for SummerSlam.

Ahead of their collision with Brock Lesnar at the Aug. 20 pay-per-view, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will battle in a Triple Threat match in Pittsburgh. While those three beasts shake the ground in Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, Raw is sure to make progress in constructing the rest of the SummerSlam card.

What's in store for Big Cass, Seth Rollins and the rest of the red brand as the summer blockbuster nears?



An old brotherhood may be rebuilding. A showdown of giants is in the works. And the Raw Tag Team Championship picture is sure to grow clearer.



The Raw preview on WWE.com and news updates help fans peek ahead at what's set to unfold on Monday's Raw. Read on to get prepped before the show airs at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Potential Spoilers

The countdown to The Hardy Boyz reclaiming their "broken" personas rolls on.

The latest update in the legal battle for their rights to those characters saw Matt and Jeff Hardy notch a victory. Steven Fernandes of PWInsider.com reported: "All four Broken Universe-related trademarks that TNA Entertainment (now Global Force Wrestling) filed for registration have been given an initial refusal by the United States Patent and Trademark Office."

Meanwhile, Matt continues to tease a transition back into his broken self by using jargon associated with that character:

The Drifter is experiencing a small change.

He has apparently gone from Elias Samson to simply "Elias." The WWE.com roster page lists him as the latter.

The Beast Incarnate should be in the building. As Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net noted: "Brock Lesnar is advertised on the WWE and arena websites."

Raw Streaks

Momentum is building for Big Cass.

The recently turned solo act has been stockpiling wins. Big Cass steamrolled his old tag team partner Enzo Amore last Monday to continue surging. Per CageMatch.net, the big man has now won six one-on-one matches in a row.

And now the WWE looks to be prepping him for a clash with Big Show at SummerSlam.

Curt Hawkins. on the other hand, has settled into a punching-bag role. He fell to Jason Jordan on the most recent Raw, extending a lengthy slump.

The former tag team champ is on a 20-match losing streak, per CageMatch.net. That includes going 0-5 on Raw this year.

Hawkins has become the go-to opponent for anyone in need of a victory, and there's no reason to believe that's ending anytime soon.

Moving Toward SummerSlam

Jordan's soap-opera story will continue to get its share of the spotlight.

After the secret came out two weeks ago that Jordan was Raw general manager Kurt Angle's long-lost son, the former American Alpha member will face off with intercontinental champ The Miz. The A-Lister is set to interview Jordan during a Miz TV segment.

This could easily lead to a feud between Jordan and The Miz, giving the emerging star a championship to set his sights on for SummerSlam.

The Miz's recent rivals—Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins—may be focused on other things anyway. The WWE continues to tease a reunion of the two members of The Shield.

Ambrose, though, has clear trust issues with The Kingslayer.

We should see more of their alliance evolving and get a better idea of how their story fits into the SummerSlam puzzle. Will they enter the tag team division full time? That would be quite the smart way to fill the hole left by The Realest Guys in the Room splitting up.

Elsewhere in the tag division, The Revival is on the upswing.

The smashmouth duo knocked off Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson last Monday, adding them to a list of victims that also features The New Day and The Hardy Boyz.

With SummerSlam approaching so quickly, the Raw Tag Team Championship picture is going to have to get sorted out in a hurry. The Revival is poised to soar into contention. But Rollins and Ambrose could stand in the way.

Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor are on a collision course of their own.

During Balor's recent battles with Elias, Wyatt has lurked nearby. Last week, he laid out The Demon King with Sister Abigail to crank up the animosity between them.

Balor is sure to seek payback, but he'll surely have to wait until the summer PPV.

Strowman, Joe and Reigns, meanwhile, won't have to rely on patience. They are going to get an early crack at each other ahead of their Fatal 4-Way match against Lesnar.

Angle booked a Triple Threat bout between these hosses, one that will serve as a preview of SummerSlam's main event.

That has all the makings of a great TV match. That's likely the spot where Lesnar steps onto the stage. Chances are, The Beast Incarnate makes sure we see plenty of chaos in Steel City.