Preseason College Football Rankings 2017: Predicting Amway Poll's Top 25

"That is the nature of college football," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "When Tajh Boyd was gone it was 'How are you going to replace Tajh Boyd?' We got a guy named Desahun Watson who did okay... You go recruit and develop your players and I think that is one of the things we do best. The natural thing to do is look at a piece of paper and say 'wow, I do not know any of these guys.' But come midseason, you are going to know a lot of these guys."
With Clemson facing question marks, the No. 2 spot will most likely be handed to defending Rose Bowl champion USC. The Trojans return Heisman favorite and potential No. 1 overall draft pick Sam Darnold, along with an offense that could be the country's best.
Darnold threw for 3,086 yards and 31 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last season, leading USC to nine straight wins to close the year. He threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns in a Rose Bowl thriller against Penn State, which also enters 2017 with sky-high expectations.
The Nittany Lions were surprise Big Ten champions in 2016 and return quarterback Trace McSorely and running back Saquon Barkley to an offense that's going to light up the scoreboard. Barkley has drawn effusive praise for his potential at the next level, and the junior all-around star has a real chance at being a Heisman finalist.
Penn State's biggest competition in the Big Ten remains rival Ohio State, which may have fixed its passing woes with the hiring of offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson. If J.T. Barrett can even become an above-average passer during his senior season, the Buckeyes are going to be a force on both sides of the ball.
Florida State, Alabama's opening opponent, could make waves with an upset win over the Tide but should still be considered the ACC favorite regardless. Quarterback Deondre Francois looks primed for a breakout, and the Seminoles are expecting an instant star in 5-star running back Cam Akers.
Amway Projected Top 25 Preseason
1. Alabama
2. USC
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Penn State
6. Oklahoma
7. Clemson
8. Georgia
9. Washington
10. Michigan
11. Louisville
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Florida
15. Oklahoma State
16. Wisconsin
17. Texas
18. Miami
19. Kansas State
20. Stanford
21. South Florida
22. West Virginia
23. Virginia Tech
24. Tennessee
25. Washington State