Preseason College Football Rankings 2017: Predicting Amway Poll's Top 25

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Believe it or not, we are less than four months away from the beginning of the 2017 college football season. The final Saturday in August will kick things off for a handful of games, followed by a swath of notable matchups beginning the following Thursday into Saturday.

While the schedules have long been set, what we do not yet have is a preseason Top 25 poll. The tradition of these polls is a little outdated—especially in the College Football Playoff era—but they do serve their general purpose of informing the public of which teams are expected to compete for the national title.

Looking back at last year, the coaches did not do a half-bad job. Alabama and Clemson, the nation's top two teams in the preseason Amway poll, wound up playing for the national championship. Ohio State parlayed its preseason No. 5 ranking into a No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Fourth-seeded Washington was the long outlier but still was the preseason No. 18.

A year later, you can probably expect much of the same.

Alabama will be the nation's No. 1 team because they are Alabama and that's just the way things work. The Crimson Tide have been the preseason No. 1 two of the last four years, and their war chest of top recruits makes it extremely hard for any team to knock them off the perch.

Nick Saban has been open about his concerns on defense, where he'll be looking to replace a number of top playmakers. The Tide have quarterback Jalen Hurts returning but have a far younger team than the one that was seconds away from winning a national championship last season.

"I want to learn. I don't want to waste a failure," Saban told reporters at SEC media day. "What could we have done better? Because everybody's hurt by the fact that they lost, especially the way we lost that particular game on the last play of the game, but it wasn't the last play. It's what led up to the last play. And I think our players realize that."

Behind the Tide, though, things get a little murky.

Defending champion Clemson might struggle to even stay in the top five after losing Deshaun Watson, Wayne Gallman and Mike Williams to the NFL. The Tigers defense could be the best in the country, but it's hard to take any team that loses its leading passer, rusher and receiver seriously as a national title contender.