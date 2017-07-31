Daniel Cormier Congratulates Jon Jones, Apologizes to John McCarthy After KO

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier has taken to social media to congratulate Jon Jones on his knockout victory at UFC 214 on Saturday and apologize to referee John McCarthy.

Cormier wrote on Instagram:

"First off, thank you all for the kind words. I have felt the support. Congratulations to Jon Jones and his team. They did a phenomenal job and got the victory. Also, to Big John McCarthy, I would like to apologize for acting up with you. I am thankful for the time you gave me to try and defend myself and stay in the fight. You are the best in the business for a reason.

"I also wanna thank my team and my coaches. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. Your time and energy is greatly appreciated. You guys did a wonderful job, I was ready. It's a fist fight and things happen. Dana White and the @ufc, thank you for being the premiere organization in all of MMA. Again, congrats to Team Jones and JacksonWink. Love you all. I'll see you soon."

Jones won via a head kick and punches in the third round, prompting McCarthy to stop the fight, which Cormier contested in the aftermath.

