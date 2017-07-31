Chelsea Transfer News: Alex Sandro 'Won't Leave' Juve, Says Massimiliano Allegri

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has dismissed speculation linking Alex Sandro with a move to Chelsea, saying the left-back "won't leave" the Italian champions.

As reported by James Benge of the Evening Standard, the Brazilian is one of the Blues' top targets for the summer, with manager Antonio Conte keen to strengthen his options on the left flank.

However, Allegri said the defender will be staying where he is, per PremiumSport (h/t Benge): "Alex Sandro? He's a Juventus player, he's extraordinary and he won't leave us. He's improved so much since he came to Juve and he has the margins to improve again. Along with Marcelo, he's on the best in the world."

It's noted in the report the Premier League champions have already seen an offer of £61 million rejected for Sandro.

According to Benge, Conte wants to add another four players to his squad before the window shuts, including competition for Marcos Alonso on the left and Victor Moses on the right. Both players excelled as wing-backs last season in a 3-4-3 setup.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

As well as Sandro, Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Monaco man Djibril Sidibe are said to be on Chelsea's list of targets, as well as Southampton duo Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand.

The Juve left-back would be the most eye-catching acquisition, though, as he is someone with the quality to push Chelsea on to another level.

Per OptaPaolo, the 26-year-old is a major threat when he bustles down the wing:

Tactically, he'd also be a very smart addition for Chelsea. During his time at Juventus, Sandro has operated as both a natural full-back and a wing-back. That versatility would see him thrive under Conte, who demands all his players to be adaptable.

Sandro also has the physical attributes to blossom in English football. When he gets up to speed with the ball, he is so difficult to rob possession from, while the former Porto man also boasts the energy and defensive appetite to recover his position quickly.

He's become so important to the way in which Juventus operate, and as a result, it's no surprise Allegri is ready to dismiss any offer that comes in for him.

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, the Bianconeri want to extend his stay in Turin:

Alonso did a brilliant job at left wing-back last season for Chelsea, showcasing excellent technical quality, brilliant delivery and offering a goal threat. Sandro would bring an altogether different threat and give Conte two outstanding options on that side of the pitch.

Juventus will be reluctant to cash in, though, especially having already lost two key defensive cogs in Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves in this transfer window. With that in mind, it'd be a massive surprise to see Sandro donning anything other than the iconic black and white jersey in 2017-18.