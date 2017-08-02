    Netherlands vs. England: Live Stream, TV Info for Women's Euro 2017 Semi-Final

    UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - JULY 19: Jodie Taylor of England celebrates after scoring her hatrick and the teams fourth goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Group D match between England and Scotland at Stadion Galgenwaard on July 19, 2017 in Utrecht, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
    Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

    England's Lionesses will head into the lion's den on Thursday, as they meet host nation the Netherlands in the semi-final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2017.

    Mark Sampson's side turned in a brilliant performance in the quarter-finals to overcome one of the big tournament favourites in France, with Jodie Taylor's goal eventually proving to be the difference in a tight encounter.

    Their reward will be a meeting with the Dutch, who have also impressed on their way to the last four. They had things much easier in the quarter-final, as they comfortably progressed past Sweden in a 2-0 win. Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema were on the scoresheet.

    Read on for the key viewing details for this fixture at the FC Twente Stadion in Enschede and a preview of a game with the potential to be one of the highlights of the football summer.

                 

    Date: Thursday, August 3

    Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 8:45 p.m. (Local)

    TV Info: Channel 4 (UK), Eurosport (UK)

    Live Stream: All 4 (UK), Eurosport Player (UK)

    Preview

    England's forward Jodie Taylor (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 tournament quarter-final football match between England and France at Stadium De Adelaarshorst in Deventer, on July 30, 2017. / AFP PHOT
    TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Getty Images

    England's quarter-final showdown with France was everything you would expect at this stage of a major tournament.

    Both teams were tentative, chances were scarce and at times the battles in midfield were frantic. Nerves were prominent in both sets of players early on and while the game was an entertaining spectacle, neither played to their full potential.

    It's in these types of matches that goalscorers can be decisive. And in Taylor, England have the finest poacher in the competition. Here's a look at her winning goal from Sunday, per Eurosport UK:

    As noted by the tournament's official Twitter account, the 31-year-old has been in sensational form this summer:

    There’s more to this England side than their No. 9, though. At the back, skipper Steph Houghton has been exceptional in organising the team, while the likes of Fran Kirby and Jordan Nobbs were effervescent presences in midfield against the French.

    One major blow for the Lionesses will be the absence of Jill Scott. The combative midfielder was outstanding in the quarter-final, giving England thrust and presence in the middle of the park. But a rash challenge saw her yellow-carded and subsequently suspended for the semi-final.

    "I'm disappointed I can't put myself up for selection," she told BBC Sport after the match. "But I'm very confident in this team and I know we will carry on this journey on Thursday."

    DEVENTER, THE NETHERLANDS - JULY 30: Jill Scott of England and Grace Geyoro of France during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 quarter final match between England and France at Stadion De Adelaashorst on July 30, 2017 in Deventer, The Netherlands. (Photo by Jean
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    There are plenty who will be hoping the team do keep their hopes of glory alive. As noted by the Channel 4 Press account, the exploits of this team have captured the attentions of a nation:

    The same can be said for the Netherlands side, as they have been well backed at all of their matches so far.

    They have relished that support and, like England, have won every game they've played to this point. Head coach Sarina Wiegman has the team purring and in players such as Martens, Miedema and Sherida Spitse, they have firepower all over the pitch. Additionally, the Oranje have been stingy in defence, conceding just one goal.

    The Dutch have been strong on home soil.
    The Dutch have been strong on home soil.Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

    They will know, like England, that this semi-final represents a massive opportunity, especially with Germany—the winners of the previous six editions of this competitioneliminated in the quarters. As noted by journalist Andrew Gibney, there have been some surprise results:

    Indeed, whoever comes through this semi-final will be the bookmakers' favourite to be crowned queens of the continent.

    The Netherlands are dangerous and with home support behind them, they will be highly motivated for this encounter. But under Sampson, the Lionesses have so often blossomed on the big stage and thrived in the face of adversity. Expect them to do so again here.

                       

    Prediction: Netherlands 0-1 England

