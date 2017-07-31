PSG Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi 'Very Confident' of Signing Neymar from Barcelona

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed he is "very confident" of completing the sensational capture of Neymar from Barcelona.

Yahoo Sport France reported Al-Khelaifi as telling other PSG executives (h/t the Mirror's Alex Smith): "Negotiations for Neymar are going well. I'm very confident."

The Brazilian has a £197 million buyout clause in his contract with the Catalan giants.

If Neymar's contract is bought out, something that does not need Barca's approval, PSG would only need to agree terms with the player to secure his signature.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has strong doubts over the Ligue 1 club's ability to bring him in and remain in line with UEFA's financial fair play rules.

Tebas said, per Marca: "Even if they don't pay the release clause [of Neymar] we will report them. They cannot make up some commercial numbers that are bigger than Barcelona or Real Madrid. Nobody believes that, which means that the state of Qatar is injecting money, and that violates financial fair play."

Even if PSG can afford his buyout clause, Marca also reported on the phenomenal amount they would have to pay the 25-year-old in wages:

The forward would bring in a great deal of commercial revenue if he signs, but that might not be nearly enough to offset the astronomical costs involved in bringing him to the French capital.

ESPN's Alex Shaw provided some insight as to why Les Parisiens are so determined to sign him:

He's firmly among the best players in the world, perhaps behind only team-mate Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG have been unable to convert their domestic dominance into European success, and a player of Neymar's calibre would greatly enhance their chances of UEFA Champions League glory.

Rafael Hernandez of Barcelona fan site Grup 14 would have little problem if Barcelona were to part with him, though, because of the off-field distractions he brings:

If Neymar does leave for PSG, Barcelona should use the considerable funds they would receive to not only recruit an adequate replacement but also to rebuild their midfield, which is no longer the world-class entity it once was.

Should they manage that, they might end up better off for having sold him despite the loss of his presence in their forward line.