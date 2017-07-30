Cubs Trade Rumors: Justin Wilson, Alex Avila Deal Reportedly Close with Tigers

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly set to upgrade the roster for the playoff push with the additions of reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported a deal was near, and according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers would receive Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes and either a player to be named later or cash in return for the deal.

Wilson has developed into a valuable reliever this season, saving 13 games for the Tigers while posting a 2.68 ERA. He also has 55 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched, improving his strikeouts per nine innings as he has in each of the last four years.

This led to plenty of interest on the trade market before Monday's non-waiver deadline.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Houston Astros were considered a favorite for the lefty earlier Sunday night. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Los Angeles Dodgers were involved in a bidding war against the Cubs.

Chicago appears to have won the race, also adding a valuable catcher in Avila. The left-hander is in the midst of his best season since he was an All-Star in 2011, currently hitting .271 with a .392 on-base percentage and 11 home runs.

Of course, it will cost a lot to complete this deal, with the Cubs parting with an elite prospect in Candelario. According to MLB.com, the corner infielder was the top player in the organization, currently hitting .266 with 12 home runs in Triple-A.

Adding in an 18-year-old shortstop in Paredes and this appears to be a solid deal for both sides.