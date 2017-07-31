Biggest Questions Facing Oakland Raiders with Training Camp Underway

1 of 7

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Donald Penn chose not to report to camp with the veterans because of a contract dispute. According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, speaking to colleague Ian Rapoport, the left tackle's agent contacted the team after quarterback Derek Carr signed his extension in June. Another of Silver's colleagues, Steve Wyche, reported the team have known about the situation since the NFL Scouting Combine.

Still, the holdout came as a surprise, as head coach Jack Del Rio revealed to reporters.

It's possible the Raiders didn't expect Penn to take his dispute to a holdout. Now it's an issue for general manager Reggie McKenzie to resolve before the season starts. The 34-year-old tackle understands his career will come to an end soon. He's pushing for a raise before he shows a decline in his play. It's a smart business decision because of the void beyond him at his position.

A portion of fans feel Penn should honor the two-year deal he signed last year but said nothing when the team cut offensive tackle Austin Howard with two years left on his contract. If front offices evaluate contracts based on performance every year, why can't players do the same?

Let's say Penn underperformed in the previous season, McKenzie wouldn't honor the two-year deal. He'd cut the 11th-year veteran without batting an eyelash—it's all business.

Penn only allowed one sack throughout the entire 2016 season, per Pro Football Focus. Sure, that one mishap led to Carr's broken fibula, but an injury could happen on any play. Furthermore, the sequence doesn't take away from the left tackle's overall spectacular season facing top-tier pass-rushers, specifically in the AFC West.

Critics look at Penn's age and ask, "What can he possibly earn at 34?" During the offseason, coming off a Pro Bowl campaign, the 35-year-old left tackle Andrew Whitworth signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per Spotrac.

The Raiders won't likely have to cough up that much money to keep Penn happy, and he's set to make $7.1 million in total cash for the upcoming season. Based on that amount, he ranks No. 16 on the pay scale among players at his position.

It's simple math for Penn. He performed like a top-10 left tackle. Pay him what he's worth and move forward. There's more than enough time to maneuver cap space to extend edge-rusher Khalil Mack's deal next year around this time.