Biggest Questions Facing Oakland Raiders with Training Camp Underway
The Oakland Raiders kicked off training camp with former players in attendance for Alumni Weekend. It's a lighthearted start to the summer grind. On Monday, the team will practice in pads, which jumpstarts in-house competition.
More happened off the field than between the white lines over the weekend. The Raiders have a camp holdout, revealed minor injuries and are awaiting a grand jury decision.
Despite all the absences and unknowns away from the field, running back Marshawn Lynch's presence helped brighten up the weekend. He wandered his way into the NFL Network broadcast that featured Raiders camp on Saturday.
As for business, there's much to discuss going forward. The Raiders made multiple roster moves that deserve attention. The coaching staff also tweaked the first-team defense. Of course, the surprise holdout opens further dialogue about projections on the offensive line.
Will Donald Penn Get a New Deal?
On Friday, Donald Penn chose not to report to camp with the veterans because of a contract dispute. According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, speaking to colleague Ian Rapoport, the left tackle's agent contacted the team after quarterback Derek Carr signed his extension in June. Another of Silver's colleagues, Steve Wyche, reported the team have known about the situation since the NFL Scouting Combine.
Still, the holdout came as a surprise, as head coach Jack Del Rio revealed to reporters.
It's possible the Raiders didn't expect Penn to take his dispute to a holdout. Now it's an issue for general manager Reggie McKenzie to resolve before the season starts. The 34-year-old tackle understands his career will come to an end soon. He's pushing for a raise before he shows a decline in his play. It's a smart business decision because of the void beyond him at his position.
A portion of fans feel Penn should honor the two-year deal he signed last year but said nothing when the team cut offensive tackle Austin Howard with two years left on his contract. If front offices evaluate contracts based on performance every year, why can't players do the same?
Let's say Penn underperformed in the previous season, McKenzie wouldn't honor the two-year deal. He'd cut the 11th-year veteran without batting an eyelash—it's all business.
Penn only allowed one sack throughout the entire 2016 season, per Pro Football Focus. Sure, that one mishap led to Carr's broken fibula, but an injury could happen on any play. Furthermore, the sequence doesn't take away from the left tackle's overall spectacular season facing top-tier pass-rushers, specifically in the AFC West.
Critics look at Penn's age and ask, "What can he possibly earn at 34?" During the offseason, coming off a Pro Bowl campaign, the 35-year-old left tackle Andrew Whitworth signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per Spotrac.
The Raiders won't likely have to cough up that much money to keep Penn happy, and he's set to make $7.1 million in total cash for the upcoming season. Based on that amount, he ranks No. 16 on the pay scale among players at his position.
It's simple math for Penn. He performed like a top-10 left tackle. Pay him what he's worth and move forward. There's more than enough time to maneuver cap space to extend edge-rusher Khalil Mack's deal next year around this time.
What's the Plan at Left Tackle Without Donald Penn?
Del Rio told reporters he hopes to see Penn's contract dispute resolved. However, it's hard to say when or if the team and player will come to an agreement on a new deal.
In the meantime, the Raiders shifted offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse to Penn's spot and Vadal Alexander filled the right tackle position. The newcomer has experience at left tackle, dating back to his days with the Green Bay Packers. After practice, the 28-year-old spoke to the media about his comfort in moving from side to side on the offensive line.
For the Raiders, seeing Newhouse on Carr's blindside should look like a Band-Aid, not a long-term solution. He hasn't played the position on a consistent basis since the 2012 season.
Oakland doesn't have a clear-cut replacement for Penn, which gives him significant performance leverage. The decision to move Newhouse or a rookie over to the left would put Carr's head on a constant swivel.
What's the Latest on Gareon Conley?
There are three new pieces of information to know about cornerback Gareon Conley, ranging from a serious matter to a non-issue.
Starting with the benign news: He switched his number from No. 2 to No. 22, which suits his position. Previously, Taiwan Jones wore the number, but the team released him on Thursday.
Second, the team placed Conley on the physically unable to perform list. The first-rounder missed the last two practices during mandatory minicamp because of injury, per San Jose Mercury News reporter Jimmy Durkin.
Del Rio isn't required to go into detail about injuries. As a result, it's undisclosed on why Conley will miss time. The Raiders head coach foresees the rookie cornerback's return to the field in the near future, per NBCS Bay Area reporter Scott Bair.
In the most serious news involving Conley, Ed Gallek of Fox 8 News in Cleveland reported a grand jury may have a decision on whether the 22-year-old's sexual assault case will move forward with charges brought upon him within days.
For the moment, Conley will keep his head in the playbook and absorb as much as possible in the film room to stay up to speed with his teammates.
How Will Familiarity Help Derek Carr Flourish with Todd Downing?
Offensive coordinator Todd Downing and Carr communicate like two bros who have known each other for years. They are even finishing one another's sentences like besties. It's touching and should help with their rapport on gameday.
Carr provided a glimpse into his bromance with Downing in conversation with reporters on Saturday.
"So we were saying things and we've done it about four or five times already just in Day 1 install where he's like, 'OK now, if we get this look' and I finish his sentence," Carr said. "You want me to go to this? And he's like, 'Yep.' He was actually joking about that today. I think that is the part that's helping us grow."
Downing recalled similar moments with his quarterback when taking to the media on Sunday.
"I tell ya, we've had so many opportunities here in camp, talking about adjustments, in-game adjustments, how we'll do things on the sideline, how we'll game-plan, and it's almost eerie sometimes how he and I can finish each other's sentences," Downing explained. "And that’s something that's really comfortable to have your first time around as a coordinator."
Someone find Carr and Downing a love seat. In all seriousness, it's good to see the new offensive coordinator on the same page as the signal-caller. The Raiders will hope to see a seamless transition to an upgraded offense under the 37-year-old offensive assistant.
Downing talked about Carr's leadership skills on the field as an extension of the coaching staff, which indicates the trust factor necessary to allow the signal-caller to make decisions without the need for approval on the sidelines. The 26-year-old will take a strong command over the offense in the upcoming season.
What's the Latest on the Inside Linebacker Spots?
Through organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, Cory James and Tyrell Adams took first-team reps at middle linebacker and weak-side inside linebacker.
On Sunday, the coaching staff flipped James over to the weak side and rookie Marquel Lee took the spot in the middle, per San Francisco Chronicle reporter Vic Tafur. The Raiders' official website lists James at 229 pounds and Lee at 240.
The switch doesn't indicate who is in pole position for the starting spot. In order to put the best inside linebackers on the field in September, the coaching staff must allow the contending candidates an opportunity to line up with the first team. James started the summer rotation. Now it's Lee's turn, and it's at an opportune time with a padded practice scheduled on Monday.
Expect to see different combinations at the two inside linebacker positions throughout the summer. Fifth-year veteran Jelani Jenkins will likely soon have a shot to earn the weak-side position. If Ben Heeney comes off the NFI list, he'll compete as a middle linebacker.
Is It Time to Seriously Worry About Mario Edwards' Durability?
Any time defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. lands on a list that keeps him off the field, it's a big deal. The 2015 second-rounder has played and missed 16 games apiece. With a 50 percent play rate, concerns about durability should come into focus.
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken's source categorized Edwards' latest injury as a "non-issue." On the other hand, it's fair to keep an eye on the 23-year-old's activity. Last year, during the preseason, Edwards suffered a hip injury that didn't seem serious, per Tafur, but it kept him out until Week 16.
It's never a sure timetable with injuries. Then again, Edwards may return to the field within days. It's unfortunate his track record with such problems provides reason to stand on pins and needles until he returns to the practice field.
The Raiders' second-rounders haven't fared well in the recent past. Menelik Watson, a 2013 second-round pick, struggled with injuries through four years with the team before signing with the Denver Broncos in March. Edwards hopes to play his 17th game in September entering his third season.
Jihad Ward, the team's 2016 second-round selection underwent foot surgery and will remain on the physically unable to perform list through mid-August at the very least, per Rapoport.
Does George Atkinson III Have a Legitimate Shot at 53-Man Roster?
On Saturday, the Raiders claimed running back George Atkinson III off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. Coincidentally, he just missed out on making the 53-man roster last year. The team decided to keep Jones, who's no longer with the team.
Atkinson hasn't suited up for the Raiders in a regular-season game since the 2014 campaign, in which he appeared in five contests as a special teams contributor.
There is no room for Atkinson to make the team as a running back, with Marshawn Lynch, two productive second-year running backs and rookie seventh-round pick Elijah Hood on the roster.
Nonetheless, Atkinson could carve out a role on kick coverage and put himself in a position to make the final cut in September. Based on snap counts, the Raiders lost five of their top seven special teams contributors from the previous season.