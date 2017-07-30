Former MLB All-Star, 18-Year Veteran Lee May Dies at Age 74

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association announced Sunday that three-time All-Star Lee May died at the age of 74.

May spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals during his 18-year career, hitting 354 home runs from 1965-82.

A couple of former major leaguers had some nice words to say about the Big Bopper:

May was one of the most consistent home run hitters of his era, hitting at least 20 home runs in 11 straight seasons. His best years came with the Reds from 1969-71 when he crushed 111 home runs and drove in 302 runs during that stretch.

He went to the World Series twice, once with Cincinnati and once with Baltimore, but never earned a ring.

Per Mike Klingaman of the Baltimore Sun, May died Saturday of heart disease.