JR Smith Rips Tracy McGrady's Comments on Hall of Fame vs. Winning NBA Title

JR Smith Rips Tracy McGrady's Comments on Hall of Fame vs. Winning NBA TitleJuly 30, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers swingman JR Smith took issue with comments class of 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Tracy McGrady gave at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend.
JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith
This man really said "anyone can win a ring but not everyone can make it to the Hall Of Fame?" Soooo no one else thinks that dumb as hell???2017-7-31 00:11:53
JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith
FACTS!! People who did nothing make the hall!! If it was like MLB ok but Basketball hall a fame you can build a park an get in!! https://t.co/0gEkFoQ7hN2017-7-31 00:16:29
JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith
So you played for the Hall an not to win. If I was on his team we fighting idc if we don't play no more. Don't waste my time. Not wit hoop!2017-7-31 00:19:41
McGrady was discussing the difference between winning an NBA title and earning enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.
"Social media can give a lot of people voices these days, and the first thing they say is 'No rings, no rings,'" McGrady said Friday, per MassLive.com's Tom Westerholm. "You have to have a great team and some luck to get a ring, right? Unfortunately, I wasn't blessed with that. But I go back at them with this: Anybody can win a championship. Everybody can't get in the Hall of Fame."
Especially in basketball, where one player can have a bigger impact on the game than in baseball, football or hockey, championships are often a defining aspect of a player's legacy. At the same time, it's not the sole criteria upon which fans can judge a player's overall contribution.
For McGrady, winning election to the Hall of Fame was the ultimate sign of validation after he made seven All-Star and All-NBA teams in 15 years in the league but failed to win a championship.
At the other end of the spectrum, Smith is evidence that winning a title alone can't outweigh the entirety of a player's career. While a source of vindication for the 31-year-old, playing a role in the Cavs' 2016 NBA Finals comeback doesn't erase the fact Smith has arguably failed to fulfill his full potential in the NBA.
Because of that, Smith is unlikely to join McGrady in the Hall of Fame, and judging by his comments, he probably doesn't care.