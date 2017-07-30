5-Star Class of 2019 QB Prospect JT Daniels Commits to USC

Credit: Scout

The USC Trojans added their second commitment to the 2019 class after 5-star quarterback JT Daniels announced Sunday he plans to enroll at the school.

Daniels joins outside linebacker De'Gabriel Floyd, who committed to USC in April. The Santa Ana, California, native is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in 2019 and the No. 6 player overall, per Scout.

Daniels explained his decision in an interview with Scout's Greg Biggins.

"USC is where I'm from, it's where I'm most comfortable and have the best vibe with and there was no reason to leave home when I have everything I want right here," he said. "I wanted to get this done early and focus on my season and start recruiting not just my class in 2019 but the 2018 class too. I'm going to be very active and have a lot of guys I plan to hit up."

According to MaxPreps, Daniels has thrown for 7,891 yards and 100 touchdowns in his first two years for Mater Dei High School.

Mater Dei has traditionally been a great program to help young quarterbacks develop. Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley, Colt Brennan and Max Wittek are among the more recent alumni to earn scholarships at FBS programs.

Daniels should be the next quarterback to represent Mater Dei in a big way at the next level.

"In Daniels, the Trojans have one of the most pure pocket passers in the country, regardless of class," Biggins wrote of Daniels. "There isn't a throw he can't make and his ability to throw with timing, anticipation and feel is at a college level right now. His ability to understand where to go with the football and how to change speeds as well as get the ball out early and on time is as good as anyone we've seen come out of the West in some time."

While only a sophomore heading into the 2017 season, Sam Darnold will be eligible to enter the 2018 NFL draft since he redshirted his first year for USC. The Trojans won't be lacking for possible replacements, between Jalen Greene, Jack Sears and Thomas Fitts.

Depending on the team's quarterback situation in 2019, Daniels may take a backseat early on, similar to Darnold, before emerging in 2020 and beyond. Should the Trojans be looking for a new starting quarterback, though, Daniels has the talent and poise to make an immediate impact.