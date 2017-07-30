Chris Christie Confronts Heckling Fan on Video During Brewers vs. Cubs

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke with a fan who was allegedly heckling him during the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Ben Hutchison of WISN 12 News in Milwaukee shared a video of the encounter. When asked what Christie had said, the Cubs fan responded the governor had asked him if he "wanted to act like a big shot":

Earlier this month, Christie received a frosty reception from fans in Citi Field when he caught a foul ball during the New York Mets' 5-0 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 18.

According to the Associated Press' Rich Rovito, Christie also attended the Brewers' 2-1 win over the Cubs Friday. Rovito noted Christie's son, Andrew, works in the Brewers' baseball operations department.

Christie is serving out his second term as New Jersey's governor until January 2018, when the state's constitution prevents him from running for a third consecutive term.

Potentially transitioning to a new career after he leaves elected office, Christie hosted a sports-talk radio show on New York City's WFAN on July 10.