    Robert Griffin III May Work Out for Ravens Amid Joe Flacco Injury Concerns

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2017

    FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) rolls out as he looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh . A person familiar with the decision says the Browns are releasing quarterback Robert Griffin III after one injury-marred season. Griffin is being let go one day before he would have been due a $750,000 roster bonus, said the person who spoke Friday, March 10, 2017, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens are keeping their options open at the quarterback position, which includes a possible workout for Robert Griffin III.

    According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, owner Steve Bisciotti said the team is monitoring starter Joe Flacco's injury as well as the play of backup Ryan Mallett.

    Flacco is currently out with a back injury, which could cause him to miss three to six weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    With the veteran starter on the sidelines, the Ravens lack depth at the position with only Mallett, Dustin Vaughan and the recently signed David Olson out of the Champions Indoor Football League on the roster.

    Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Mallett has especially struggled during recent workouts, throwing at least five interceptions in a practice.

    Head coach John Harbaugh has reportedly considered adding Colin Kaepernick, per Conor Orr of NFL.com, but there hasn't been any progress on a deal.

    Griffin only made five starts last season after sitting on the bench for the entire 2015 season. The 27-year-old showed some flashes of his old athleticism with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 with 38 rushing yards per game, but he had just two passing touchdowns and three interceptions for a 72.5 quarterback rating.

